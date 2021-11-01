Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Between Sept. 11 and Oct 10, a camp at Crooked Sewer Road/Stripping Road in Boggs Township was burglarized. Suspect(s) pried open a side window to the camp and stole numerous items. They fled the scene undetected in an unknown manner of travel. Approximate value of the items stolen is $1,100 and the approximate value of damage is $200. The victim is a 49-year-old male of Halifax. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-837-3800.
———
On Oct. 31 at 6:10 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 135.5, a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Ashley Koytek, 31, of Erie, impacted a deer with the right front end. The vehicle was not able to be driven from the scene. There were no injuries to the driver.
———
On Oct. 6 on the 1600-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Decatur Township, CenClear Child Care Services reported a theft of money and raffle tickets from their preschool building. The theft is suspected to have occurred on Oct. 6. Investigation continues.
———
On Oct. 29 at 4:11 p.m. on SR 879/Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township, a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Jason P. Clouser, 33, of Madisonburg, was traveling south and coming upon a stop sign where Clouser was unable to bring the vehicle to a stop and traveled into the intersection. The GMC impacted a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by William G. Frankhouser, 76, of Frenchville. Frankhouser and his passenger, Barbara L. Frankhouser, 74, of Frenchville, were transported via Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of unknown injuries. Assisting on scene was Goshen Vol. Fire Co. and Clearfield Fire Police. Clouser to be cited for summary traffic violation through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Oct. 28 on S. Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, a 59-year-old female of Coalport was the victim of theft by deception/ID theft when an unknown person attempted to file for unemployment benefits using her name/ID.
———
On Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m. a 48-year-old Philipsburg woman contacted PSP and reported her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was parked to the rear of her apartment on Clover Alley near the 200-block of Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough was damaged through the night by unknown person(s). The driver’s side door was dented by unknown means. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Oct. 7 at 6:33 p.m., PSP responded to a disturbance on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borugh. Charges of trespassing, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed at District Court 46-3-03 against a 20-year-old male and 12-year-old male of Philipsburg, and a 13-year-old male of Philipsburg. The victims were Hillcrest Commons, a 38-year-old male and 12-year-old male, both of Philipsburg.
———
On Oct. 8 at 1:48 p.m. a 54-year-old Houtzdale female of Webster Drive in Woodward Township contacted PSP and reported she was scammed out of $2,473 by unknown persons.
———
On Oct. 5 at 6:26 a 19-year-old Smithmill male reported he mislaid his wallet at hte Starri gas station on Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale on Oct. 4 around 6 a.m. He noted he was contacted by the manager that his wallet was found at the store. When he received his wallet, he noticed his PA identification card, social security card, insurance card and a few dollars were stolen. Anyone with information about the incident should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Oct. 15 at 2:27 p.m. PSP were notified that an unknown person opened an unemployment claim under the name of a 63-year-old female of Lingle Street in Osceola Mills.
———
On Oct. 15 at 10:11 a.m. a 71-year-old male of Oak Hill Lane in Olanta (Knox Township) reported he was deceived on unemployment benefits. He reported unknown person(s) switched his payment and bank accounts and he wasn’t receiving his unemployment checks.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police attempted to stop an ATV traveling south on Susquehanna Avenue. The driver led police on pursuit through the Glen Richey area where the driver was able to turn down a trail, evading police.
———
Police responded to a domestic at the Curwensville Commons. The altercation was found to be verbal in nature and both parties were advised to desist.
———
Police handled a call regarding a fraudulent private sale. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were called to Dollar General for the report of a suspicious person loading metal onto a vehicle. Upon arrival it was found the individual had gained permission to do so.
———
Police conducted several warrant services throughout Curwensville Borough.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 30 at 10:54 p.m. on Roseland Road/Glendale Valley Boulevard, Reade Township, Cambria County, Wilmer Troxell, 66, of Coalport was operating a 2004 Jeep eastbound on Roseland Road. Troxell allegedly stopped his vehicle entirely on the roadway and fell asleep due to intoxication. Charges for DUI and related summary offenses to be filed at District Court 47-3-05.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
