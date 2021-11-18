Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 16 on Morrison Road, police responded to a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence there. A male entered the residence, grabbed the female occupant by the neck and assaulted the female victim while she was holding a newborn infant. Brandon Sass, 30, was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 8 at 11:54 p.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 158.8 in Boggs Township, Centre County, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by John R. Myers, 51, of Fallentimber, was stopped in the left lane when a 2000 Freightlinger Conventional driven by Edhem Velic, 66, of Kentwood, Mich. backed the tractor trailer into the Cascadia, causing damage to the radiator. There were no injuries. The Cascadia was towed from the scene.
———
Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 29 on the 100-block of Spruce Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an individual for failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.