Lawrence Township Police
On Nov. 11 at 5:43 p.m. on state Route 879/Shawville Croft Highway south of Stiner Road, police were called to a single vehicle crash. Police found an unoccupied 2010 Honda Civic in a ditch. No one was located inside or around the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Investigation continues.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 7 at 8:50 p.m. on Allport Cutoff/Sington Road in Bradford Township, a 48-year-old Clearfield male was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 13 at 12:16 a.m. on Glendale Avenue south of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a Dodge Ram truck was traveling north, left the roadway, striking a mailbox and then a utility pole. The driver reversed the truck back onto the roadway and fled the scene. Witnesses and camera footage showed the vehicle to be a late 90s or early 2000s Doge Ram pickup, maroon in color with silver painted rocker panels. The vehicle also had a black bedside patch on the driver’s side, a loud exhaust and off-road tires. A white male, approximately 5’10” and 180-200 lbs. was observed as the driver. Anyone with information on the operator or vehicle associated with this investigation are encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Nov. 13 at 9:40 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 111.6 in Pine Township, a 2001 Dodge Ram 150 driven by Gerald E. Best Jr., 58, of Sligo was traveling too fast for conditions and slid off the right side of the roadway into a ditch. Both tires on the driver’s side were blown out from hitting the ditch. There were no injuries.
On Nov. 15 at 2:34 p.m. on Shawville Croft Highway near Stiner Road in Goshen Township, a 2009 Kia Optima driven by Meghan L. Nagle, 22, of Mill Hall was negotiating a right hand curve and lost control on the snow covered road and struck a bridge sidewall. Nagle and her passenger, Cody A. Nixon, 21, of Clearfield reported minor injuries. Assising on scene was Lawrence Township Police and PennDOT.