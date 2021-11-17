Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a disabled vehicle along Daisy Street. The vehicle was to be removed the next morning.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint along Turnpike Avenue. Police were unable to detect any excessive noise.
———
Police responded to a parking complaint along S. 4th Street but found the vehicle had moved prior to arriving on scene.
———
Police report that a resident received a call advising that she had a warrant and needed to provide money to satisfy the warrant. The call was found to be a scam.
———
Police are investigating an incident of trespass where an unknown male entered an unlocked door of a business and stayed the night in the establishment.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police at the hospital for an intoxicated male that was causing problems.
———
Police responded to E. Market Street for an unwanted male who was to be inside the residence. Police arrived and the male left voluntarily.
———
Police are investigating a report of theft where a known female had removed money from safe that belonged to another. Charges are to be filed on the female.
———
Police responded to a convenience store for a male who was unresponsive in a bathroom stall.
———
Police arrived and found the male had overdosed on controlled substances. He was found to be in custody of a child during the event. The male was transported for treatment. The investigation continues and police expect charges to be filed.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 17 at 11:33 a.m. on Mallard Road in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Matthew C. Koren, 36, of Osceola Mills failed to negotiate a right hand curve causing the vehicle to drift off the left hand side of the roadway and strike a ditch and utility pole No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 27 a fraudulent unemployment claim was opened under a Philipsburg man’s name.
———
On Sept. 17 a fraudulent unemployment claim was opened under a female’s name within Philipsburg Borough.
———
On Sept. 20 PSP assisted Clearfield Crisis on a serving a 302 warrant. While effectuating the arrest, methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were located.
———
On Sept. 30 at 3:27 p.m. a traffic stop was initiated in South Philipsburg. Through further investigation it was determined the passenger was in possession of marijuana.
———
On Oct. 18 a traffic stop was initiated in North Philipsburg. The stop turned into a vehicle pursuit which was ended on Coaldale Road by use of a PIT maneuver. The operator was found to be under the influence of alcohol and had active warrants out of Clearfield County.
———
On Oct. 18 PSP responded to a female staying at a residence on the 200-block of Moshannon Street, Philipsburg Borough. Upon arrival, the female answered the door of the residence. She had been previously evicted from the residence and was informed she would be getting trespassing charges in the mail and would have to leave the residence. She left the residence without incident.