Lawrence Township
On Nov. 15 at Lawrence Park Village, a 59-year-old Clearfield woman reported an incident of criminal mischief. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that the locked mailbox outside of the office was pried open. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Lawrence Township Police at 814-765-1647.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 14 at 4:48 p.m. on SR 950 Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Hannah R. Woodel, 21, of DuBois was traveling in the right lane when she lost control after coming across a patch of slush on the roadway. The vehicle briefly exited the roadway before overturning onto its roof. Minor injuries were reported at the scene. Both Woodel and her 12-year-old juvenile passenger of Reynoldsville were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois via Dubois EMS for treatment. PSP were also assisted by Falls Creek VFC and Reynoldsville EMS.
On Oct. 23 at 9:34 p.m. on the 900-block of S. Brady Street in Sandy Township, Donald Coleman, 60, of DuBois was subject to a traffic stop for committing a summary traffic violation. It was further determined that Coleman was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Charges for DUI and related summary offenses are pending through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 14 at 1:56 a.m. on the 1500-block of W. Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of DUI involving a known male suspect. Charges are pending against a 57-year-old Howard male.
On Nov. 7 on N. 8th Street in Philipsburg, PSP responded to the report of an identity theft. A credit card was obtained using a 22-year-old Philipsburg male’s information without his knowledge or permission.
On Oct. 7 at 6:56 p.m. on Railroad Street/N. 9th Street in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP conducted a traffic stop. Criminal indicators were observed and a consent search was conducted. Drug paraphernalia was seized. Appropriate charges to be filed against Logan Knipple, 25, of Frenchville.
On Nov. 15 a theft occurred in Rush Township. At this time there are no leads. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-355-7545.
On Oct. 25 James Trude was placed under arrest for DUI after crashing his vehicle near the 800-block of Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.