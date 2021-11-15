Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Nov. 14
Police responded to a report a shoplifting incident at a local business. Police arrived on scene and identified the female involved. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to an E. Market Street apartment for a report of her neighbor destroying her holiday decorations. Police arrived and found no evidence of decorations being tampered with. The complainant refused to speak with officers on scene.
———
Police responded to a section of SR 879 for a vehicle that had struck a deer. Police arrived on scene and assisted the driver with calling for a tow truck.
———
Police responded to a Nichols Street business for an unconscious male in a bathroom experiencing an overdose. Police arrived and provided life saving care to the male until an EMS Crew could arrive. The male was transported to the hospital.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for a N 4th St female who had not been to work recently. Police found the female to be safe.
Nov. 15
Police received a report of a shoplifter at JG Food Warehouse. Upon arrival, police located the female and seized the stolen items. The female will be receiving a citation for retail theft.
———
Police responded to an activated alarm at a business on Bigler Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that the building was secure and that it was a false alarm.
———
Police responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on state Route 879 near Spruce Street. One vehicle became disabled after striking a deer and was towed from the scene.
———
Police were dispatched to Sheetz for a male who had overdosed in the men’s restroom. Upon arrival, an unresponsive male was found slumped over the toilet and surrounded by a large amount of vomit. The male was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
———
Police responded to a residence on East Locust Street for a psychological emergency. Upon arrival, one male was placed into custody and transported to Penn Highlands on mental health warrant.
———
Police served numerous traffic warrants on individuals.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 13 at 6:33 p.m. police responded to the intersection of W. Front Street and Fulton Street when a Ford F150 proceeded through the red light eastbound on W. Front Street and struck a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling through the intersection from River Road onto Fulton Street. No injuries were reported but both vehicles required towing. The driver of the Ford, Steven Biancuzzo, 56, of Clearfield, was observed by police to display multiple signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and released to a responsible party. Charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m. police responded to Washington Avenue for a vehicle stopped in the roadway with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. An off-duty Curwensville Borough officer arrived on scene and assisted in getting the vehicle in park and walking the driver, identified as Kenneth Leigey Jr., 31, of Clearfield. Officers found the driver was allegedly in possession of and had been consuming heroin. Leigey was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail for a probation violation. Charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary traffic offenses are pending at this time.
———
Officers conducted a vehicle stop for a moving violation in the area of Mapes Avenue and Good Street where contact was made with the driver, Steffanie DuFour. Through the course of the investigation, officers discovered DuFour was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Field sobriety was ultimately conducted and DuFour was placed under arrest for DUI of a controlled substance. DuFour refused a legal blood draw and she was released to a sober individual. Charges have been filed against DuFour for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a disturbance call at the Curwensville Commons where an individual was reportedly harassing the caller. Upon arrival both parties were located and advised to desist.
———
Police were called to the Cooper Road area where it was reported individuals were hunting. The individuals were located, and it was determined no criminal activity was occurring. The incident was referred to the state Game Commission.
———
Police were called to the Curwensville Commons for the report of a physical domestic in progress. Upon arrival both individuals were located and was found to be verbal in nature only.
———
Police responded to a medical emergency at the Curwensville school.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at the Curwensville Commons where an individual was susbsequently located and transported by police to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health warrant.
———
Police were called to a Sunset Lane residence for a landlord/tenant dispute where a landlord wanted individuals removed from his residence. The call was found to be civil in nature, both parties being advised of such.
———
Police responded to a mental health crisis at Curwensville school.
———
Police responded to a call of criminal mischief at a Grandview Avenue residence. Upon arrival it was found the damage was accidental and would be handled between both parties.
———
Police responded to the report of an injured deer at a Phonenix Street residence. The game commission was contacted to assist.
———
Police assisted the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Dept. with a warrant service where a male individual fled on foot and a female individual was taken into custody. A search for the male ensued but was not located.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 12 at 9:21 p.m. on I80 near mile marker 103 east of Sher De Lin Road, Sandy Township, a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Brigid E. Quint, 51, of Ann Arbor, Mich. was traveling eastbound when a deer entered the roadway. Quint struck the deer and came to a controlled stop. No injuries were reported.
———
On Nov. 13 at 3:43 a.m. on Watson Highway in Sandy Township, a 25-year-old male of Houma, La. was arrested on suspicion of DUI when a traffic violation occurred on U.S. Route 119 Blinker Parkway.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 13 troopers were contacted by a 35-year-old Clarence male regarding a catalytic converter being stolen from his 2002 Ford F250 pickup at the 1200-block of Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Centre County, valued at $1,100. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 12 at 6:56 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 144.2 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a hit and run crash occurred. A 2022 Kenworth tractor trailer was reportedly struck by a black pickup truck hauling a “trolley” that was located in the right hand lane also heading east. The contact between the two vehicles caused the hood of the tractor trailer to become dislodged.
———
On Nov. 12 at 7:17 p.m. on I99 near mile marker 68.4, a crash occurred. Driver involved was Sean T. Starck, 44, of Kylertown, and his passengers, Randee L. Starck, 34, as well as a 6-year-old male and 13-year-old female, all of Kylertown. There were no injuries reported.
———
On Nov. 13 at 5:25 p.m. on the 1400-block of Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, troopers responded to Philipsburg Uni Mart for a report of a phone being stolen from that location. A customer believed he put his phone down somewhere in the store and believed someone took it. Surveillance was reviewed and no phone was observed being placed at that location.
———
On Nov. 12 at 3:35 p.m. on SR 350 Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Danilo F. Bonilla, 22, of Fort Washington, Md. attempted to pass on the right shoulder while traveling south on Tyrone Pike, lost control and came back across the southbound lane and into the northbound lane, side swiping a 2016 Kia Cadenza driven by Jason E. Gallaher, 45, of Morrisdale. The Honda ran off the southbound lane before striking an embankment and came to a final rest in a ditch. There were no injuries. Bonilla is facing charges of DUI.
———
On Sept. 15 at 10:12 a.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, Aaron Shaw, 32, of Philipsburg was charged with retail theft/shoplifting at Minit Mart.
———
On Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. a known individual attempted to purchase a firearm at the 1800-block of Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, and was denied. Investigation is ongoing.