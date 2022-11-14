Lawrence Township Police
On Nov. 13 at 3:05 p.m. police responded to Walmart for a report of a theft in progress. Anthony Lacass, 21, of Clearfield, had allegedly taken a key to the electronics display case and was attempting to take items from them. While officers were en route, staff reported having Lacass detained, but he fled prior to officers’ arrival. He was lated located and identified by Clearfield Borough Police due to being on a bicycle in low temperatures without a jacket or sweatshirt as he had left them at the scene. Charges are pending.
On Nov. 8 at 10:29 p.m. on US Route 322/Rockton Mountain Highway west of Old Penfield Road, two vehicles were involved in a crash heading up Rockton Mountain. A 2015 Ford F150 XLT driven by Austin L. Spencer, 19, of New Millport, failed to stop at a stop sign on Turnpike Avenue and did not wait for the roadway to be cleared before attempting to cross U.S. Route 322, a four-lane highway. The truck struck a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by Lori D. Libreatori, 49, of Clearfield. The Kia was thrown off the roadway and into an embankment. Libreatori was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries. Spencer’s passengers, Michael A. Shobert, 19, of Clearfield, Hannah Woodel, 22, of Clearfield, and Margaret Spencer, 23, of Clearfield were not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 12 at 8:52 p.. in Chest Township, PSP received a call reporting a white Ford F350 parked in the center of the roadway on Berwinsdale Road at its intersection of Thompsontown Road. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending toxicology report.
On Nov. 12 at 2:40 p.m. PSP responded to the area of Five Points Road for a report of a male and female who were trespassing on private property and taking items from a vacant structure and adjacent shed. The male was described as a white male approximately 6-6’2” in height, thin build, with a narrow face. Unknown hair color. He was dressed in a black hoodie and black rain pants. The female was described as a white female, approximately 5’7” in height, average build, brown hair, brown eyes. She was dressed in a black hoodie and black rain pants.
The suspects fled from the scene on a Yamaha Grizzly ATV that was hunter green with aftermarket black wheels and an affixed motorcycle windshield, LED light bar on its front storage rack along with a leather motorcycle storage bag. This ATV also has a Fieldline Pro Series black nylon storage bag draped across the fuel tank and a black nylon storage bag affixed to the rear storage rack.PSP is investigating.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 11 at 5:56 a.m. in Snow Shoe Township on Beech Creek Road, a two vehicle crash occurred involving a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Talia M. Torres, 28, of Boardman, Ohio and Roy D. Stapleton II, 50, of Snow Shoe. Stapleton was transported by Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue Service to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Torres was not injured.