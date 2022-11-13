State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 27 at 2:31 p.m. on Shawville Highway/Clearfield Woodland Highway in Bradford Township, Nicole Greenland, 31, of Woodland, was stopped for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, Greenland was found to be impaired while operating her vehicle. Charges filed through 46-3-03.
———
On Sept. 29 at 6:40 p.m. on the 1400-block of Main Street in Bigler Township, Amanda Gearhart, 38, of Houtzdale provided a false name to law enforcement during an investigation. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On Oct. 21 on Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township, PSP responded to a report of criminal mischief. A 2011 Ford owned by a 56-year-old Woodland female was vandalized. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian Borough, PSP responded to a report of a burglary. A cream shirt with flowers, Abercrombie & Fitch jeans, a Mid Penn Bank Card, a tan card and a slipknot hooded sweatshirt were stolen.
———
On Nov. 4 at 10:33 a.m. on Root Hog Lane/Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, the victim reported a possible PFA violation. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 8 at 2:56 p.m. on Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Donald E. Smecker, 82, of Morann, was backing out of a parking lot adjacent to Juniata Avenue from a polling location. Smecker was “flustered” from being informed he could not vote at that location. Smear backed out of a parking stall, impacted a mailbox, knocking it off the post and into a neighbor’s yard without knowing it. He then left the scene northbound on State Route 53. There were no injuries.
———
On Nov. 9 at 2:33 p.m. on the 200-block of Red Jacket Road in Boggs Township, a 60-year-old West Decatur female received a text message from an unknown number saying her food stamp card was compromised and asked for the card number to confirm. Krouse gave the card number to the unknown person and her money was taken from the card. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 11 at 7:19 p.m. on Old Orchard Lane in Morris Township, PSP responded for a domestic incident. A 60-year-old Morrisdale man and Robbie Martell, 53, of Allport got into a verbal argument and Martell yelled to the victim form a different room that he would kill him. Martell then attempted to endanger himself. Martell was cited for harassment and was transported by EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.