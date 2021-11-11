Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 9 at 7:12 a.m. on SR153 Morann Avenue in Woodward Township, a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Paul W. Witherite, 34, of Houtzdale was traveling south when he began having a medical emergency. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS for treatment.
———
On Oct. 18 at 6:41 p.m. on Block Oak Ridge Road in Knox Township, a traffic stop was conducted for a summary traffic violation on a 2013 Subaru Legacy. A 46-year-old Olanta man and a 38-year-old Olanta woman were found to have active warrants and both found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
———
On Nov. 7 at 10:15 p.m. on Scott Lane in Decatur Township, a 46-year-old Philipsburg female was the victim of a scam of a Craigslist ad that resulted in about $2,200 being stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. on McAteer Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded to a report of a retail theft at Dollar General. A 25-year-old Altoona female was charged in a theft of Little Debbie donuts and a pack of Sharpie pens. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 6 at 10:42 a.m. on at Curwenville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, PSP responded to an active domestic incident. A 42-year-old Curwensville male and a 47-year-old Curwensville female engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Recent physical injury was observed and a the female was taken into custody and lodged in Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School on Nov. 9 for a report of a 12-year-old male juvenile in possession of a unopened container of alcoholic beverage. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 8 at 10:51 a.m. on SR 310 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, PSP were contacted to check the welfare of animals. Three pigs were located in undesirable living conditions with one of the three with a possible life threatening injury. The owner was located. The pigs were rescued and medical treatment was rendered. One of the three pigs died as a result of the injuries sustained prior to the rescue. It was also found that two other pigs died prior to notification of PSP. This case is pending investigation and cruelty to animals charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 1 on E. Main Street in Reynoldsville, PSP received a call from a 26-year-old DuBOis woman regarding the theft of a hope chest. It was determined the suspect had taken the chest during the commission of the crime. The chest was recovered and returned to the victim. This case will be closed.
———
On Nov. 9 at 3:15 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 99.6 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, a 2018 Infinity QX60 driven by Joshua J. Beatty, 43, of DuBois and a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe ddriven by Stacie A. Foor, 53, of Grafton, Ohio, were traveling westbound. Beatty’s vision was impaired by sun glare and struck the right of the Tahoe. There were no injuires. PSP were assisted by Adrian-Sandy Township VFC.
———
On Nov. 6 at 8:32 a.m. on Bottom Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, a 2006 Isuzu Ascender driven by Dianne J. Graham, 79, of Rockton, was traveling north when glare from the sun obstructed her view, resulting in her exiting the berm and striking a tree. Graham and her passenger, Gail L. Graham, 58, of Bessemer City, N.C. were transported by Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance and DuSan EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. PSP were assisted by Union Township VFC, Brady Township VFC and Sandy Township VFC.
———
On Nov. 10 at 1:23 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 102.1 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Gabenson Thermidor, 31, of Newark, N.J. was traveling westbound when a deer came from the left side of the roadway and made impact. Airbags deployed as a result. Thermidor and his passenger, Debaud Roudy, 29, of Newark, N.J. were transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for further treatment.
———
On Nov. 8 at 9:33 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 109.4 in Pine Township, Clearfield County, a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor was traveling southbound when a deer entered from the south side of the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.
———
On Nov. 8 at 4:42 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 99.2 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Shimmel, 43, of Clearfield struck a deer in the middle of the right travel lane. After impact, the truck went onto the right eastbound shoulder coming to a final rest. There were no injuries.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 30 on Millstone Road in Banks Township, Indiana County, an incident occurred at a residential property. Unknown person(s) entered the residence owned by a 43-year-old Glen Campbell female and removed one fireproof safe containing Sacagawea gold dollar collection, Indian head penny collections, Buffalo head nickel collection, silver presidential dollar coins, 1905 V nickel, 1999 silver certificate, and a small treasure chest with miscellaneous coins. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-938-0510.
———
On Nov. 5 at 9:16 a.m. on SR36 E. Main Street, Bell Township, Clearfield County, a 1997 International Harvester F-4900 driven by Albert F. Bell, 75, of LaJose was traveling south and failed to observe a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica in the parking lot of Mahaffey Hardware waiting to pull onto SR36. Bell struck the Chrysler on the front bumper with the rear tires as it was pulling into the parking lot. Bell fled the scene after refusing to exchange insurance information. No injuries were reported, and Bell was cited.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 12 at 3:17 p.m. on SR 53/E. Presqueisle Street in Philipburg Borough, Centre Cunty, a 2012 Toyota Yaris driven by Diane L. Cantrell, 60, of Bellwood, and a 2014 Harley Davidson Low Rider driven by Karl L. Clouser, 54, of Blandburg, were involved in a crash. Cantrell was not injured. Clouser and his passenger, Louise A. Clouser, 50, of Blandburg, were both taken to UPMC Altoona by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
———
On Sept. 7 at 8:14 a.m. PSP received a report of a broken window at the 200-block of N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The incident occurred between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. A large exterior window was broken and items were stolen from Fergy’s Goodies and Organics. Any information should be reported to PSP at 814-355-7545.
———
On Nov. 6 at 10:59 a.m. on the 2100-block of Rattlesnake Pike in Union Township, Centre County, PSP were notified of a male passed out behind the wheel of a truck on the side of Rattlesnake Pike. Troopers made contact with a 54-year-old Osceola Mills male and field sobriety tests were conducted. The operator was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Oct. 28 at 9:08 a.m. on the 300-block of N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle owned by a 51-year-old Philipsburg female. PSP is investigating.
———
On Nov. 8 at 3:02 p.m. on W. Sycamore Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, a 2004 Ford Excursion driven by Robert E. Hurley, 59, of Grantville applied the brakes due to traffic pattern and his cell phone fell to the passenger side floor. He reached for the cell phone and impacted a utility pole. He was not injured.
———
On Oct. 4 at 7:24 a.m. on Clarence Road in Snow Shoe Township, a vehicle struck a building and fled the scene. The collision resulted in damage to the structure which caused the front side of the complex to cave in. A woman unrelated to the incident heard a white truck traveling in the area around 2 a.m. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview.
———
On Oct. 4 at 6:30 a.m. on Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado drove off the side of the roadway, struck a ditch and had to be towed out of it.
———
On Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. a 34-year-old female and 41-year-old female, both of Snow Shoe, were engaged in an argument at their W. Sycamore Road residence in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. During the argument, each threw items at the other, striking them with multiple items.
———
On Nov. 4 at 2:53 p.m. on the 800-block of Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, a 58-year-old woman of Julian’s dumpster and parking lot area were filled with trash that was not from the tenants. A lengthy neighborhood canvas was performed with no leads surfacing. The trash was cleaned up and the victim no longer wants to continue the investigation.
———
On Nov. 3 at 4:10 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 148.6 in Snow Shoe Township, a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Serena L. Morrishall, 30, of Bronx, N.Y. came upon a deer standing in the middle of the roadway. The Ford was unable to avoid the deer and crashed into it. There were no injuries to Morrishall or her passenger, Peter MOrris, 62, of Bronx, N.Y.
———
On Nov. 4 at 12:49 a.m. on I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, Sarah Pennington, 42, of McVeytown and Shem Miller, 42, also of McVeytown, provided false names to troopers while on a traffic stop. After identifying both, it was determined both had warrants for their arrests. During the stop, methamphetamine and heroin were located in the vehicle.