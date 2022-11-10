State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 7 at 4:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Slab Run Road in Sandy Township, Benjamin Witherite, 42, of Sykesville displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI during a traffic stop. During a search incident to arrest, a metal spoon containing white drug residue and a loaded syringe containing an unknown clear substance was seized from Witherite’s pants pocket. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On Nov. 1 at 10:54 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, a three vehicle crash occurred. A 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Brittany N. Little, 31, of Punxsutawney stopped her vehicle in the travel lane when encountering heavy fog. A 2019 Nissan Titan driven by Brian M. Passmore, 47, of DuBois came upon the GMC parked in the roadway and was able to slow his vehicle to avoid collision with the GMC. A 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by a 17-year-old Punxsutawney female came across the first two vehicles and struck the rear end of the Nissan, causing both vehicles disabling damage. No injuries were reported. Reynoldsville Vol. Fire Co assisted PSP on scene.
———
On Aug. 31 at 12:43 a.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway/Caliari Road in Huston Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a known person with an active warrant. The 34-year-old female of Huston Township attempted to flee on foot with a one-year-old male juvenile in her arms. The female was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 3 at 8:43 a.m. on E. Laurel Street/N. 7th Street in Philipsburg Borough, Bryan Michaelis, 46, of Morrisdale, was found to be sleeping in his car with his private area exposed. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct.
———
Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2, an injury occurred on Graham Station Road in DECATUR TOWNSHIP to a known juvenile. PSP were advised of the juvenile being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center with a left leg fracture to the femur. Investigation of assault of a minor under the age of 6/serious injury continues.