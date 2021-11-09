Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 17 at 10:29 a.m. PSP were contacted about a hunting camp on Rankin Road in Woodward Township being burglarized. Beer had been stolen from the property. Upon investigation, two juveniles, a 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male from Houtzdale were found to be the ones responsible. Investigation ongoing.
———
On Oct. 18 at 8:04 p.m. a male contacted PSP reported a PFA violation committed at Jerry Run Road, Goshen Township, against a 14-year-old Clearfield male by a 39-year-old of Woodland. Upon investigation, the female was arrested for the PFA violation through District Court 46-3-03 in Kylertown. The case is pending a PFA hearing for the female.
———
On Oct. 21 on Main Street in Coalport Borough, a 2007 Yamaha lost control and struck a utility pole and fled the scene. It is unknown if the operator sustained any injuries.
———
On Oct. 22 at 2:41 p.m. on the 3800-block of Walton Street in Decatur Township, a counterfeit $20 bill was used at the Osceola Mills Minit Mart around Oct. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Oct. 22 at 6:38 p.m. on the 900-block of Mine 10 Road in Beccaria Township, a firearm — a black Rossig .38 special with holster — was stolen from a residence owned by a 79-year-old Beccaria man. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Oct. 29 at 1:07 a.m. on I80 near mile marker 131.6 eastbound in Graham Township, a 2015 Ford F350 driven by Michael H. Kreischer, 54, of E. Stroudsburg, observed a deer standing in the center of the road. He attempted to avoid striking the deer but was unable to do so and struck the animal with the front end of his truck. There were no injuries and the truck was towed from the scene.
———
On Oct. 29 at 11:42 a.m. on Greenville Pike in Pike Township, a 2014 Buick Encore driven by Sally A. Doksa, 68, of Curwensville, was traveling north near Whitaker Road when she failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and struck the guide rail, then traveled across both lanes of the roadway before striking and traveling up the embankment on the west side. Doksa was transported to a hospital by Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance for treatment of injuries.
———
On Oct. 31 on Valley Road in Boggs Township, a 41-year-old female of Philipsburg allegedly forced entry into a residence and physically assaulted two victims inside. The woman fled the scene prior to police arrival. The woman was charged with burglary and assault on Oct. 31 at District Court 46-3-04 in Houtzdale and later arraigned on Nov. 1 with bail set at $10,000 monetary. The victims were a 46-year-old West Decatur male, a 36-year-old Bigler female, and a 61-year-old Drifting female. A preliminary hearing is set.
———
On Oct. 31 around 9 p.m. on U.S. 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township, a 2011 Jeep Compass driven by Ashley R. McCracken, 30, of Philipsburg, was traveling westbound when she struck a deer. There were no injuries.
———
On Nov. 1 at 9:24 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 121 in Bradford Township, a 2016 International Harvester driven by Aaron G. Chambless, 27, of Pine Bluff, Ark., was negotiating a right hand curve, lost control and overturned off the highway. Chambless was trapped and freed by mechanical means by members of Lawrence Township VFC and sustained only minor injuries. PSP were also assisted by BJW Vol. Fire Co. and Clearfield EMS.
———
On Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. at property located between 228 and 234 Church Street in Morris Township, Jessica Sue Best, 25, of Morrisdale was charged with harassment after she allegedly repeatedly yelled at a 25-year-old Morrisdale female over a lawnmower that was used to mow grass on their properties.
———
On Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. at property located between 228 and 234 Church Street in Morris Township, Katelynn Lee Heichel, 25, of Morrisdale was charged with harassment after she allegedly repeatedly yelled at a 25-year-old Morrisdale female over a lawnmower that was used to mow grass on their properties, leaving said lawnmower which belonged to the victim, in the middle of the yard.
———
On Nov. 4 at 7:12 p.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 115 in Lawrence Township, Zachary A. Kershner, 29, of Rathdum, Idaho was drivign a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche and struck a deer. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. on the 500-block of Henrietta Street in Chester Hill Borough, Cody Allen Hudish, 28, of Hawk Run, was charged with harassment after he allegedly grabbed the victim during a physical altercation.
———
On Nov. 5 at 12:32 p.m. on state Route 53 Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township, a 1990 Honda Shine was traveling northbound and failed to observe a 2010 GMC Canyon turning west onto Lylveville Road and made contact with the left side of the GMC. There were no injuries.
———
On Nov. 7 at 11:59 a.m. on SR 53 Walton Street in Decatur Township, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Glenn R. Gearhart, 66, of Philipsburg was proceeding from Johnson Road across Walton Street to the Hometown Market, Chester Hill Borough and failed to see a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Chelsey D. Neff, 31, of Osceola Mills and struck the Cobalt. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, there were no injuries. Assisting on scene were members of Moshannon Valley EMS and Chester Hill Hose Co.
———
On Nov. 7 at 4:35 p.m. on I80 in Pine Township, a 2020 Volvo blew a rear trailer tire, with a portion of the tire coming off and striking a 2002 Toyota Camry. No injuries were reported. Lawrence Township VFC assisted on scene.
———
On Nov. 8 at 8:11 a.m. on Village Road west of Boykiw Lane in Lawrence Township, a 2014 Bluebird International school bus driven by Marjann M. Clark, 56, of Glen Richey, the driver tried to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway from the east. The bus then traveled into a ditch on the east side of the roadway. Clark was unable to gain control of the bus and traveled about 30 feet in the ditch prior to striking a culvert where the bus came to a final rest. Curwensville Area School District Superintendent Ron Matchock was present at the scene along with Rescue Hose & Ladder VFC. Clark and a passenger, Debra K. McCully, 69, of Curwensville, were transported via Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands hospitals for suspected minor injuries.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.