Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 17 at 2:59 p.m. on S. Second Street south of Virginia Street, police responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the parking lot of Chldren’s Aid Society. It was discovered that a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Cortney Hildebrand, 37, of Osceola Mills backed into a 2007 Lincoln Navigator, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.
———
On Oct. 28 police responded to an apartment on the 900 block of Park Avenue Extension for a report of a physical domestic with injury. Officers found a male victim had several lacerations to the back of his head from being struck with a cell phone numerous times by Emily J. Conklin, 21. The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment, and charges were filed against Conklin.
———
On Oct. 30 at 6:33 a.m. on state Route 153/Krebs Highway west of Waring Road, a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Valerie A. Mahnk, 54, of Houtzdale was traveling about 50 mph when she suddenly stopped in the lane of travel due to a skunk being located on the roadway. A 2018 Ford Ecosport driven by Derek J. Reed, 24, of Houtzdale was uanble to react in time, striking the rear of the Tahoe with the front of his vehicle. There were no injuries and the Ecosport was towed from the scene.
———
On Oct. 26 at 2:33 p.m. on Rut Alley in Clearfield, police were dispatched the report of a male armed with a baseball bat, threatening to kill people while fighting with three individuals at the residence. Michael C. Gearhart, 55, was disarmed and taken into custody. It was found that Gearhart was having a verbal argument with his neighbors over a cat. Charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 29 PSP responded to a report of an assault. A 64-year-old DuBois victim was interviewed and stated he was driving on Dutch Road in Brady Township, returning to his residence, when David Smith, 21, of DuBois walked out into the middle of the road and stood there, enabling the victim to drive around him. Smith approached the driver’s door of the victim’s truck and opened it, proceeded to tackle the victim and punch him in the head, causing his head to bleed. Smith then forcefully ripped the victim’s cell phone out of his left hand threw it to the ground, and fired shots at the phone from a black semi-automatic pistol. Charges were repaired for robbery, theft, and simple assault against Smith, and an arrest warrant was obtained. Smith was later located and lodged in Clearfield County Jail pending arraignment through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. on Church Street/Haley Street in Huston Township, PSP took a report of criminal mischief that was reported at the location. It was reported that Omar Ives, 76, of Penfield had cut down a tree on the 59-year-old Penfield man’s property, which borders Ives’ property. Ives was cited for criminal mischief through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. on Shadey Lane in Reade Township, Cambria County, a suspect allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a 66-year-old Fallentimber man’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.