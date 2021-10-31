State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 1 a 62-year-old Philipsburg male’s name, address and date of birth was used to submit an unemployment claim.
———
On Sept. 29 at 12:11 p.m. on the 1500-block of State Street in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an unemployment claim ID theft. The victim is a 60-year-old Osceola Mills female.
———
On Sept. 13 on Church Street in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 73-year-old female of Clarence was the victim of ID theft when an unknown person opened a bank account through Wells Fargo Bank using her identity. No money was charged to or taken from the account.
———
On Oct. 21 at 8:38 a.m. on Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP received a report from Belding and Mull that an individual had attempted to purchase a firearm and was unable to due to her criminal history. Investigation continues.