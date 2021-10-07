Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 10 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of 19th Street after the driver, Timothy Wright, 55, of Clearfield, failed to stop at a stop sign. It was discovered Wright was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. He was placed under arrest. He was searched and found with brass knuckles, a prohibited offensive weapon. Wright refused a blood draw and was charged with DUI (refusal), prohibited offensive weapon and numerous traffic offenses.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several equipment violations in the area of Mill Road/Stadium Drive on Wednesday at 11 p.m. The vehicle was searched, and police found drug paraphernalia. Police determined Harry J. Bloom Jr., 35, of Clearfield was under the influence of a controlled substance, and he admitted to using crystal methamphetamine earlier in the day. A field sobriety test was conducted, and Bloom showed signs of impairment. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 16 at 5:40 p.m., police were conducting a drug interdiction detail through the Clearfield County Drug Task Force and the state Attorney General’s Office. During the detail, Robert Bell Jr., 51, of West Decatur was found at the Best Travel Inn located outside of Philipsburg. He was discovered with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, a scale and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Bell also had numerous warrants for his arrest. Bell was placed in the Centre County Jail by Centre County Probation and the Centre County Sheriff’s Office. Charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.