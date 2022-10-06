Lawrence Township Police
On Sept. 10 at 5:23 p.m. on the 1700-block of Turnpike Avenue Extension, police were called for the report of a male who had entered the business and began yelling and spitting at the 911 caller. The suspect retreated from the establishment and entered his residence, which was located next door, subsequently leaving before law enforcement arrival. The 911 caller/victim advised that Robert W. Whittington, the suspected offender, was upset because he was being evicted from his residence. The incident is ongoing.
State Police at Clearfield
Between Aug. 13 and Aug.14, a 2021 black and white SSR Motorsports motorcycle was taken from a residence on the 300-block of Red Schoolhouse Road in Decatur Township. The vehicle has a zip tie holding the clutch cable and has minor damage to the front fender. The owner is a 41-year-old Hawk Run male. Anyone coming in contact with the vehicle is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Aug. 3, a 73-year-old Coalport male received a bad check from Sara Cochran, 39, of Flinton, in the amount of $45. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
On Aug. 27 at 8:53 p.m. on Curtin Street/Logan Street in Osceola Mills Borough, Sierra Bratton, 22, of Osceola Mills was found to be operating a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
On Sept. 16 at 5:34 p.m. on Burge Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a 911 hang up call. The 34-year-old Philipsburg female victim has an active PFA against Adam Cypin, 34, of Philipsburg. Cypin was found in the residence with Dillon and charged with a PFA violation.