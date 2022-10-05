Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 3 at 5:59 p.m. on the 3200-block of Log Cabin Road, police responded to a report of two males actively fighting. Upon arrival it was reported that one male left on a four-wheeler and other left in a vehicle. Both were located at the 3400-block of the same road. it was found that James E. Holt, 57, was suspected to be operating the four-wheeler on the roadway under the influence of a controlled substance. While being taken into custody, James Holt threw a jug of fluid at officers and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody without further incident. Lester A. Holt Jr., 53, was additionally taken into custody without incident and transported to Clearfield County Jail. James Holt was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and then transported to CCJ. Charges are pending for both.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 2 at 12:16 a.m. on the 100 block of Irvin Street in Brisbin Borough, PSP arrested a 52-year-old Brisbin male for DUI.
———
On Oct. 3 at 5:43 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 123, Jordan Kendrick Mumma, 29, of Clearfield was walking along the interstate and refused to identify himself and resisted arrest. Upon searching Mumma, suspected methamphetamine was discovered. He was transported to CCJ and charged at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Oct. 3 at 1:06 a.m. on Empire Road/Powell Street in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2009 Toyota for a moving violation. During the stop, the 33-year-old Hawk Run male showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Sept. 5 at 7:27 p.m. at SCI Houtzdale, PSP investigated an incident of harassment.
———
On Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. on the 200-block of Bigler Road in Bradford Township, Douglas Dale Twoey Jr., 35, of Osceola Mills, allegedly repeatedly yelled at the female victim during an argument which caused annoyance to the degreee that she called PSP.
———
On Sept. 2 at 9:06 p.m. on the 100-block of Old Route 322 in Wallaceton Borough, PSP was called to the scene due to Bradley Reynolds, 23 and Shelby Howard, 22, both of West Decatur. repeatedly annoying each other and yelling at each other. While investigating the incident, both were found to be in possession of drugs and drug-related material. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. on Cross Roads Boulevard in Beccaria Township, an unknown person removed a catalytic converter from a parked 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier owned by a 68-year-old Smoke Run male. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. on Miriam Street in Gulich Township, unknown persons removed an arborist saw and small set of sockets from the driveway of a residence. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 2 at 4:16 p.m. on the 600-block of Front Street in Rush Township, PSP was notified of fraudulent purchases of items from a bank account belonging to a 65-year-old Philipsburg male. Investigation continues.