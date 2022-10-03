Clearfield Borough Police
Police arrested a female after she was found inside a vacant apartment building. The female was arrested for trespassing and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police arrested a female along East Pine Street after she had kicked in the door to a residence. The female was located and found to be intoxicated. Upon arresting the female, she became combative with police. She was transported to the jail.
———
Officers responded to South Second Street for a report of juveniles sitting in the middle of the turning lane. Police responded and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Officers were called to the River Walk after a dog attacked another dog while walking. No injuries were observed on either dog.
———
Police assisted the U.S. Marshal on East Pine Street in locating a male who had absconded from New Jersey Parole. The male was in an apartment and taken into custody.
———
Police are investigating a theft where males entered an unlocked vehicle while it was parked at ZIP Trip, removing a money bag.
———
Police were called to North Third Street for a male and female engaged in an argument. Upon arriving on scene, they found the male had left.
———
Police responded to an activated alarm along W. 2nd Avenue. The building was found to be secure.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of W. Market Street and W. 2nd Ave for an infant that was to be sitting on the lap of the passenger while the vehicle was being operated. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Lawrence Township Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the driver to have a warrant through the Clearfield Borough Police Dept. Officers were able to respond and take care of the warrant.
———
Officers were dispatched to N. 2nd Street for an activated alarm. Officers arrived and found that the alarm was to be false.
———
Police arrested a male on an outstanding warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office as he was observed at Sheetz. The male was transported to the jail on the warrant.
Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 1 at 2:19 p.m.a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Linda D. Lumadue of Houtzdale was attempting to back out of a parking space at Walmart and struck a row of shopping carts being pushed by a Walmart employee, causing the carts to be pushed into a legally parked vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 30 at 8:42 p.m. on Clearfield Shawville Highway at the BP convenience store, for a report of an assault that was taking place between a mother and daughter. Police received a second call while en route stating there was blood visible and EMS was requested. It was discovered that the adult daughter (victim) had attempted to take a bottle of vodka from her mother, Alissa Moore, 43, due to her being emotional and highly intoxicated. Both women were passengers in the vehicle being driven by another family member. Upon the daughter trying to take the alcohol, a fight ensued and Moore started punching the daughter in the face. Police did observe a trail of blood at the scene and in the parking lot of BP. The victim was covered in blood and sustained minor injuries where she then received treatment from EMS and was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. Moore was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail on several charges.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 2 at 7:09 p.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 99.6 in Sandy Township, a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Dorothy K. Bell, 71, of LeContes Mills looked down briefly to check her instrument panel. Upon returning her vision to the roadway, Bell observed a deer crossing the roadway and it hit the vehicle on the front passenger side. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 27 at 8:43 p.m. on I80 westbound in Union Township near Anderson Creek Road, a 2000 Volvo VNL driven by Eyson E. Smith of Newark, N.J. had a blown right tire. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 2 at 8:09 p.m. on Kantz Hill Road in Burnside Township, PSP responded to a domestic dispute between spouses. A 30-year-old Cherry Tree female was charged for assault with a weapon involving a 34-year-old Cherry Tree male. PSP are investigating.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 2 at 10:43 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, a 2009 Honda Civic driven by Alyssa F. Veshecco, 36, of Waterford was traveling west at a speed that was too fast for conditions. Veshecco lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the eastbound lane and drifted sideways, struck a utility pole and then came to rest against a tree. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 20 at 7:15 a.m. Windy Hill Village on Dogwood Drive in Rush Township, a crime occurred as two fentanyl patches went missing.