State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 26 at 2:59 p.m. PSP took a report of criminal mischief on Shimels Road in Graham Township against Colin Bock, 18, of Morrisdale. The victim was an 18-year-old Osceola Mills female. Charges to be filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Oct. 26 at 3:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township, a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero driven by was traveling westbound negotiating a curve to the right. The driver was reaching for an item on the passenger side but did not see the traffic that stopped to the front, and crashed into the rear of a 2020 Lincoln Corsair, which was stopped. No injuries were reported. PSP were assisted on scene by Hope Vol. Fire Co. of Philipsburg and Moshannon Valley EMS.
On Oct. 27 at 4:22 p.m. on I80 Eastbound at mile marker 119, a traffic stop revealed a male driver from Ohio was a fugitive from justice with an outstanding felony warrant. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
On Oct. 28 at 2:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, a 17-year-old female of Allport was discovered to possess drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through 46-3-03.
On Oct. 28 at 3:22 p.m. on the 100 block of Weld Cemetery Road in Beccaria Township, a ladder was stolen from a 75-year-old Coalport woman’s property. The ladder was located outside of a structure.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 11 at 6:58 a.m. on S. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, while investigating another incident at the residence, a glass smoking device was discovered in plain view. Investigation continues.
On Oct. 27 at 8:15 a.m. on S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of dissemination of intimate photography involving a known 12-year-old male of Clarence, and a 12-year-old female victim of Milesburg. Charges are pending.