State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 20 at 12:31 a.m. on Empire Road/Hardscrabble Road in Morris Township, a traffic stop was initiated on a 1984 Honda motorcycle due to the registration being suspended. The motorcycle then attempted to flee for a short distance. Once stopped, the 47-year-old male operator of Munson appeared to be impaired on a controlled substance and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and fleeing.
———
On Sept. 29 at 11:11 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township at the intersection of Shiloh Road, a 1997 Ford F150 XLT driven by Brittany M. Davis, 29, of Woodland was stopped on Shiloh Road and proceeded through the intersection. The truck was struck on its passenger front by a 2020 International Harvester 4000-series driven by Jerome C. Woods, 59, of Curwensville. The Ford came to rest in the westbound side lane of the travel and became disabled. There were no injuries. Davis was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending blood test results. PSP were assisted on scene by BJW Vol. Fire Co.
———
On Sept. 30 at 5:45 p.m. on Whitman Street in Morris Township, PSP took a report of criminal mischief. The victim was a 50-year-old Hawk Run male.
———
On Oct. 1 at 9:08 a.m. on the 4500-block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, a 1994 Ford Taurus driven by Montelle M. Roberts, 26, of Coalport was traveling east and was negotiating a right curve in the roadway while traveling too fast. The vehicle struck a parked 1997 General Motors V3500 van. Roberts and her passenger, John L. Dawson, 28, of Coalport were not injured.