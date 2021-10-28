Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
PSP is investigating an incident of criminal mischief in the area of the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging center located in Cooper Township between Oct. 26 and 27. Troopers responded to Senior Road for a damaged 2016 Honda Accord. Unknown person(s) scratched vulgar language on the side of the victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
A crash occurred on Oct. 26 at 6:04 p.m. on Quehanna Highway south of Marks Run Road in Karthaus Township. A 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Dawn M. Sharp, 55, of York, was traveling north on Quehanna Highway and allegedly swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle slid off the roadway where it overturned and struck an embankment before coming to final rest on its wheels. Subsequent investigation indicated that Sharp was under the influence of alcohol. A legal breath test confirmed that the BAC was over the legal limit. There were no injuries.
On Oct. 23 at 10:37 p.m. on River Hill Road/Deer Creek Road in Girard Township, PSP investigated an arson/criminal mischief at the location. Kennita Sones, 36, of Morrisdale, allegedly ignited a porta potty on fire and then used items from inside a boat to continue adding to the fire. Sones was located at the scene and placed into Clearfield County Jail. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03. Victims were RJ Corman Railroad Group, HRI Inc. of State College and Buerk Septic Services.
On Oct. 3 at 9:18 p.m. on the 300-block of Spruce Street in Bradford Township, Sarah Graham, 26, of Woodland was accused of stealing a check from relatives, a 72-year-old female and 75-year-old male, both of Woodland and forging the check for $200. Charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, Michael Forrest Cook, 31, of Philipsburg, allegedly struck a victim in the head and/or face with his hand. He was charged with harassment.
On Oct. 15 at 11:42 p.m. on Church Street in Morris Township, PSP responded for a welfare check. Upon arrival and after speaking to persons involved, it was determined that charges of harassment and criminal trespass will be filed through District Court 46-3-03 against a 23-year-old Morrisdale man.
On Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. on Scotch Hollow Road in Decatur Township, both a 16-year-old female of Mineral Springs and a 43-year-old female of Osceola Mills were involved in a verbal altercation in the driveway of their residence. It escalated into physical contact when they both shoved, struck and grabbed each other. As a result of the assault, the adult was transported from the scene by Mountain Top Ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of a laceration to her forehead. The juvenile was released to her father. Charges of assault are pending against both for their involvement in the incident.
On Oct. 26 at 5:30 a.m. on Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, PSP received the report of a PFA violation involving a 26-year-old male victim of Morrisdale. Investigation continues.
On Sept. 19 at 10:30 p.m. on Henrietta Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP received the report from a 20-year-old female victim of Philipsburg regarding harassing messages. Investigation continues.
On Oct. 17 at 10:45 p.m. on Lingle Street in Osceola Mills Borough, PSP responded for the report of a disturbance. It was determined that charges of harassment would be filed against a 36-year-old female of Osceola Mills through District Judge 46-3-03.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway north of Johnson Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jessica L. Eposti, 40, of Mahaffey was traveling north and crossed the southbound lane, striking the embankment. The vehicle then tipped over, struck the roof of the vehicle off of the embankment and spun 180 degrees where it came to a final rest. Eposti was not wearing a seat belt. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 2 at 10:05 p.m. on U.S. Route 220/West Plank Road in Port Matilda Borough, a 1994 Oldsmobile Royal driven by Allison F. Freeman, 26, of Houtzdale, reversed out of a parking stall and drove straight into the rear bumper of a 2016 Dodge Caravan while it was parked and unoccupied. Freeman then left the scene.
Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. on N. 10th Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP responded to a report of criminal mischief which was determined after further investigation to be an unfounded offense.
On Sept. 29 at 2:46 p.m. on Spruce Road at the intersection with Pine Glen Road in Snow Shoe Township, a two-vehicle crash occurred. A 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Erin M. Oneill, 29, of Renovo, impacted a 1999 GMC Jimmy driven by William R. Harris of Howard. There were no injuries.
On Sept. 8 at 3:09 p.m. on Sawmill Road/Monument Orviston Road in Liberty Township, Centre County, PSP received a report of an attempted assault involving a motor vehicle. Damion Confer, 25, of Howard has been charged and the case is awaiting further action by the courts. The victims were a 32-year-old male of Beech Creek and a 25-year-old female of Moshannon.
On Sept. 21 at 7:45 a.m. PSP received a report of an identity theft involving an unemployment scam involving a 53-year-old male victim of Philipsburg.
On Sept. 3 at 12:54 p.m. on I80 East in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated a drug possession involving Abeb Ashqar, 23, of Totowa, N.J.
On Sept. 21 at 12:19 p.m. on the 200-block of S. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP investigated a hit and run crash involving a 2008 Toyota and a 2013 Chevrolet. Police are investigating. Victims were a 23-year-old female and 70-year-old male, both of Philipsburg.
Between Sept.28-29 on the 100-block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, an unknown individual entered the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp building and took miscellaneous tools and items. Investigation continues.