Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 27 police conducted a traffic stop on Clearfield Shawville Highway on a vehicle for an expired registration. Upon speaking to the occupants, a consent search was conducted. Officers located a used methamphetamine pipe and other drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending against Rick Lee Wilsoncroft, 61, of Curwensville at this time.
———
On Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Walmart, 100 Supercenter Dr., police received a report from Walmart in reference to under-rings/retail that that had been occurring regularly since July 2021. Officers reviewed surveillance video from Walmart and were able to identify both supects, a 37-year-old female of Clearfield and a 45-year-old male of Clearfield. Pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A crash occurred on Oct. 25 at 10:51 p.m. on US Route 220/S. Eagle Valley Road west of Sunset Acres in Boggs Township, Centre County. William G. Dehaas, 40, of Watsontown was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and was passing a 2018 Peterbilt tanker truck driven by Don M. Lloyd, 57, of Coalport when Dehaas lost control, slid into the rear tires of the tanker trailer of the Peterbilt. The Chevrolet sustained substantial damage to the front passenger side and was towed from the scene. There were no injuries.