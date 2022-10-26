State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 12 at 9:02 a.m. on Salem Road/Long Run Road in Boggs Township, after a short vehicle pursuit, Justin Lair, 35, of Morrisdale was taken into custody and found to be DUI of a drug. Charges have been filed.
———
On Oct. 12 at 2:12 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 122 in Bradford Township, a Chevrolet Trax driven by Janelle M. Yedlosky, 19, of Grassflat was traveling in the right lane and had missed the 123 exit; therefore, she attempted to turn left across both lanes into a crossover. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christopher L. Copley, 48, of Charleston, W.Va., was traveling west in the left lane when Yedlosky turned directly into the path of the truck, causing a collision. Yedlosky was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries. Copley was not injured.
———
On Oct. 14 at 12:42 a.m. on Jury Street/Knepp Road in Bradford Township, Jeremy Schnarrs, 39, of Bigler fled from police on a motorcycle. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 14 at 3:54 p.m. on Link Road in Boggs Township, a 59-year-old West Decatur male had an unemployment claim falsely opened in his name.
———
On Oct. 15 at 1:20 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded for a report of a domestic incident. Timothy Desch, 36, of Philipsburg was cited for harassment. The victim was a 31-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On Oct. 15 at 4:48 p.m. on the 1200-block of I80 eastbound in Bradford Township. Adisan Thompson, 20, of Zainesville, Ohio was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia.
———
On Oct. 17 at 10:40 p.m. on Potter Street in Karthaus Township, PSP received a call about a male causing a disturbance and harassing another individual. Upon arrival, the male had left the scene. A 60-year-old male of Karthaus is being charged with harassment. The victim was a 36-year-old Frenchville male.
———
On Oct. 18 at 12:21 a.m. on Pardee Road/Morrsidale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted at the Minit-Mart for an equipment violation. The 35-year-old male operator of Morrisdale showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Oct. 18 at 12:58 a.m. on Reed Street in Wallaceton Borough, PSP took the report of harassment against a 19-year-old Curwensville female. A 20-year-old Wallaceton male was charged through District Court 46-3-03.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale on Oct. 10.
———
On Oct. 19 at 11:06 a.m. on the 100-block of Poplar Street in Bigler Townshiop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Darren Smith, 39, of Madera at the residence. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 19 at 3:59 p.m. on the 11500-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Pike Township, a 73-year-old Curwensville female reported that an unknown person obtained her information and opened an unemployment account in her name. Investigation continues.
———
On Oct. 20 at 2:22 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 130 in Graham Township, a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Lawrence A. May, 76, of Clear Spring, Md., had a medical issue and lost control of his vehicle, traveled inot the right lane and attempted to bring the vehicle back into the left lane and traveled off the left berm, colliding into an embankment. He was transported via Life Flight to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries and a possible seizure. His passenger, Jacqueline J. May, 71, of Clear Spring, Md., was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
———
On Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at 555 Geo Drive./Moshannon Valley Processing Center, PSP received correspondence from Hudson County Sheriff’s office of New Jersey that there is an active warrant for Ruben Gamero, 27, of Philipsburg, who was currently lodged at the prison. A charge of arrest prior to requisition was filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Oct. 22 at 2:59 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 121.9 in Bradford Township, a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor driven by Mihail Iatco, 65, of Penndel, was traveling in the left lane and failed to see a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dorcas J. Diem, 58, of Lebanon traveling in the right lane. The truck began to merge into the right lane and struck the Chevrolet, which began to spin out and struck a guide rail. There were no injuries.
———
On Oct. 20 at 10:26 a.m. on Main Street/Walltown Road in Grampian Borough, a 14-year-old female and 12-year-old female, both of Grampian, were cited for criminal mischief for damaging property at Grampian Park.
———
On Oct. 20 at 12:34 p.m. on state Route 453/Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Ethan B. Vaughn, 19, of Olanta was traveling north and approached a left hand curve, failed to negotiate the curve, struck and sideswiped several trees before spinning to the shoulder. Vaughn was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for suspected minor injury.
———
On Oct. 22 at 6:41 p.m. on Mini Street in Cooper Township during the course of a welfare check, Mark Boyce, 35, of Grassflat was found to be in possession of a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia. He was taken into custody on previous warrants.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 1 at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Rockton Mountain Highway west of Home Camp Road in Union Township, a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Lisa M. Williams, 41, of DuBois was traveling at a high rate of speed within the village of Rockton when she lost control and exited the roadway via the north berm where it struck a front porch and utility pole. Williams and her passenger, David A. Ciancaglione Sr., 53, of Rockton, were transported from the scene by Amserv-DuSan EMS and Brady Township Vol. Fire Rescue Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois with injuries. DUI charges are pending. PSP were also assisted by Union Twp. Vol. Fire Co., Brady Township VFC, Okalhoma Vol Fire Co. and North Point Vol. Fire Co.
———
On Oct. 16 at 1:26 p.m. on State Park Road in Huston Township, PSP received a call from a 39-year-old Punxsutawney female stating a suspect threatened to harm himself with a 9 mm. handgun. Upon arrival it was determined a domestic altercation occurred between both individuals and the suspect was deemed a felon not to possess a hand gun. The suspect subsequently made contact with PSP, taken into custody, and was transported to Penn Highlands on a 302 warrant. Investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Oct. 11 between 3 and 4:20 p.m., PSP investigated an assault with bodily injury/no weapon incident on Rock Bottom Circle in White Township. This incident exceptionally cleared.
———
Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 on Saint Lawrence Rd. in Chest Township, Cambria County, an unknown person removed approximately 10 gallons of gas from a Coachmen RV, damaging the plastic seal around the rear door window. The victim was a 23-year-old Patton female.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 24 at 9:38 a.m. on state Route 36/Colonel Drake Highway west of Bowser Lane in Bell Township, a single commercial vehicle crash occurred as a 2020 International Harvester HX driven by Brock A. Sallack, 30, of Dayton was traveling northbound, shifted from center of the north bound lane to the right hand side of the lane to ensure clearance of an oncoming vehicle,which was on the center yellow line. The unit was uncontrollably pulled toward the adjacent drainage ditch. The driver was unable to regain control, overturning on its passenger side due to a shift in load (logs). The driver sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Mahaffey Ambulance to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Assisting on scene was Mahaffey Vol. Fire Dept.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 19 at 10:14 a.m. on the 100-block of S. 6th Street, Snow Shoe Borough, PSp responded where marijuana and paraphernalia was seized. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03 against Richard Noll, 22, of Snow Shoe.