State Police at Clearfield
Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 on the 500-block of Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, a theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F250 Supercab occurred.
On Oct. 23 at 3:10 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, PSP took the report of domestic violence. Charges were filed against Carl Zwick, 39, and Matthew Zewick, 39, both of DuBois. The victim was a 69-year-old Morrisdale man.
On Oct. 23 at 9:57 p.m. on I80 east of Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, a 2019 Honda HRV driven by Eli E. Mann, 70, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio was traveling westbound when a deer ran onto the roadway. Upon impact, the driver continued west until exit 123 where the vehicle became disabled.
On Oct. 24 at 11:36 a.m. on the 6200-block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, Jeffrey Sprague, 38, of Camp Hill allegedly punched David Welder, 52, of Coalport on the left side of the face. Sprague was cited for harassment.
PSP filed a charge of arrest prior to requisition through District Court 46-3-04 against Tyvonne Conrad, 30, an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. Conrad has a warrant out of Passaic County, N.J.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 23 at 3:33 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township, a PFA violation occurred against a 61-year-old female. A 62-year-old Penfield man was transported to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
On Oct. 23 at 3:57 a.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 98 in Sandy Township, a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Sabyrbek Suiumbekov, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y. lost control of his truck for unknown reasons, traveled onto the right shoulder and then continued back across both lanes onto the left shoulder after striking the embankment. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 15 at 7:28 p.m. on S. Second Street/Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2007 Toyota for vehicle violations. The 47-year-old male operator of Philipsburg was found to be DUI of alcohol.
On Oct. 20 at 3:42 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 146.4, a 2019 International Harvester was traveling east near the Snow Shoe rest area when it left the right hand lane and struck a 2020 Freightliner that was pulled off of the highway. Both trucks suffered minor functional damage.