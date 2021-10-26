Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 24 at 3:29 a.m. on the 200-block of Rose Street in Irvona Borough, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Brittine D. Queen, 30, of Irvona, was traveling north on Rose Street and became distracted and struck a 2012 Hyundai Veloster which was parked. There were no injuries reported.
On Oct. 24 at 1:46 a.m. on the 1100-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, Joseph Fletcher, 27, of Flinton was observed at Nittany Minit Mart highly intoxicated by PSP and Minit Mart staff. Fletcher was released to his parents. Charges of public intoxication were prepared though District Judge James Glass’ office.
On Oct. 9 at 3:25 a.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William T. Meeker-Lobb, 28, of Grassflat, was traveling south, north of Erickson Drive, when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the westbound shoulder. It continued to travel uncontrollably before striking a ditch and coming to a final rest. Meeker-Lobb was observed by a witness and then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Charges to be filed.
On Oct. 24 at 6:20 p.m. on the 400-block of Cross Roads Boulevard in Beccaria Township, a 2006 Jeep Compass driven by Seth P. Reader, 20, of Northern Cambria, was traveling southbound, left the roadway to the right and struck a utilty pole.
On Oct. 24 at 6:20 p.m. on the 5700-block of Deer Creek Road in Graham Townshp, Deeadda Ceara Rorabaugh, 27, of Morrisdale, engaged in a coursed of conduct, specifically repeatedly yelling at the victim and placing both of her middle fingers in the victim’s face during an argument. Harassment charges are pending.
On Oct. 24 at 6:20 p.m. on the 5700-block of Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, Curtis Lee Stiner, 35, of Morrisdale did strike, shove, kick or otherwise subject the victim to physical contact during an altercation. Harassment charges are pending.
On Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 100-block of Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough, Robert Gene Rumbaugh, 66, of Osceola Mills created a physically offensive condition by repeatedly yelling at a USPS carrier and threatened to cause physical harm to the mail carrier by hitting them if the mail was ever late again. Disorderly conduct charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
Police were dispatched to a Walnut Street residence for a physical domestic dispute. Upon arrival police located both individuals. Charges are pending.
Police handled a call for the report of trespassing at Curwensville Commons.
Police responded to a call regarding a male having a psychological emergency.
Police responded to assist Lawrence Township Police Dept. with a shooting.
Police conducted a traffic stop on State Street where the driver led police on a pursuit. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver was apprehended. Charges are pending.
Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Trails End Road residence. Upon arrival police located the individuals. Everything was found to be in order.
Police received a report of three people trespassing on a Thompson Street property. The area was searched with no contact.
Police received several reports of fraudulent unemployment accounts.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
PSP is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Oct. 24 at 3:09 p.m. on Rockton Mountain Highway in Union Township, Clearfield County. A 30-year-old Rossiter man was found to be in possession of drugs. The male is suspected of driving under the influence; charges are pending.
A crash occurred on US Route 322 Rockton Mountain Highway east of Home Camp Road on Oct. 24 at 3:09 p.m. A 2000 Chevrolet S10 driven by James M. Dean, 30, of Rossiter, failed to negotiate a right hand curve where it traveled across the westbound lane and across the westbound berm. It struck an embankment with its front end causing it to become airborne. The truck continued to travel east where it then struck a tree with its passenger side, traveling a short distance before coming to a final rest on its driver side facing south. Dean was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance for unknown injuries. PSP were assisted on scene by Brady Township VFC, Union Township VFC, Oklahoma VFC, and DuBois EMS.
On Oct. 23 at 1:13 p.m. on Kyle Run Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County, a 64-year-old male suffered a medical episode while was driving a 2013 Ford F150 truck and drifted off the roadway. The vehicle came to rest along Kyle Run Road. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner at 2:05 p.m. The cause of death was determined to be from a cardiac arrest medical incident.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
PSP responded to a crash on Oct. 22 at 12:45 a.m. on I80 near mile marker 139 in Rush Township, Centre County. A 2017 Ford Explorer, which was a marked state police SUV, was stopped on the northern shoulder of the roadway with its emergency lights activated investigating a fully engulfed commercial motor vehicle fire. While troopers were outside of the vehicle, an unknown commercial motor vehicle crossed the white fog lines of the roadway, side swiping the marked patrol unit. The operator of the striking commercial motor vehicle failed to stop, fleeing west on I80. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is requested to contact PSP Rockview with any information. Reference PA21-1414036.
On Oct. 21 at 10:27 a.m. on the 100-block of Middle Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, troopers responded to the location for a warrant service. While inside the residence, drug paraphernalia was observed and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search. Those arrested were Joshua Stasko, 30, of Clarence, and Hailey Miller, 23, of Frenchville.
On Oct. 21 at 12:13 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident where a firearm was used and an occupied residence was struck. The victims were a 66-year-old female, a 65-year-old male, and a 31-year-old male, all of Philipsburg.
On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/Scott Street, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup where a minor was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The minor was arrested for DUI. A 19-year-old male of Philipsburg was also arrested.