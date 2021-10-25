Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Oct. 24 report
Police were notified of an incident involving a female potentially being followed by a vehicle while she was walking. Police are investigating.
Officers from this department assisted Lawrence Township Police with pursuing a motorized bicycle that refused to stop. The male operator was taken into custody.
Officers from this department assisted LTPD with a report of a shooting in the area of SW 4th Avenue. Officers entered the residence, took the shooter into custody and assisted with medical treatment to the victim.
Police responded to a report of a mental health crisis in the area of Daisy Street. Police arrived and made contact with the male involved who agreed to be treated at the hospital.
Police responded to a Leavy Avenue residence for a report of a disorientated male attempting to gain access to the roof. Officers located the male on the 8th floor in the stairwell. The male was transported to the hospital. As a result, the male was found to have a controlled substance on his person.
Police responded to a report of a male who had intentionally broke the victim’s apartment window. Police arrived and located the male who informed police that he was paranoid about the FBI spying on him from the victim’s apartment. Police took the male into custody.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the area of Turnpike Avenue. Police arrived and found there to have been a verbal confrontation. Police de-escalated the parties involved.
Police responded to a Bridge Street business for a male who had become locked inside the establishment. Police arrived and made contact with staff who were able to return to the business to let the male out. Staff had accidentally closed and locked the store with the male inside.
Police conducted a vehicle stop on Krebs Avenue that resulted in the driver being found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 25 report
Police responded to a residence on East 8th Street for a psychological emergency. One male agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation.
Police assisted EMS personnel with a medical emergency at the Henry Meyers Towers.
Police responded to an apartment complex on East Locust Street for a male throwing a brick through his neighbor’s window. Upon arrival, the male began to resist arrest and was ultimately tased. The male was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Police responded to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, a male and a female were separated and stated they would go their separate ways for the evening.
Police responded to the fairgrounds for a homeless individual sleeping on a picnic table. Upon arrival, the male informed officers that he was waiting for his girlfriend to be done working at the haunted house.
Police located a male stumbling down the sidewalk on South 2nd Street. It was found that the male was intoxicated from alcohol and was provided a courtesy transport home.
Police responded to East Locust Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, a witness informed officers that several people were outside arguing but left prior to police arrival.
Police located a juvenile walking around town during the early morning hours and past curfew. The juvenile’s parents were contacted about the violation.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Krebs Avenue and found that the male driver was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. The male was subsequently arrested for DUI.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 24 around midnight, officers were patrolling the area of Old Penfield Road when a suspicious vehicle was parked in an area with reported drug activity. Officers made contact with the driver, Michael Folmar, 31, of Clearfield. Upon further investigation, Folmar was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Folmar for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
