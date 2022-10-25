Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. on Daisy Street Extension, a 1984 Mercedes Benz 300 series driven by Carrie A. Spicher, 21, of Rossiter was traveling west on US Route 322 when it failed to stop at a steady red light, striking a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Bree A. Bloom, 18, of Grampian. There were no injuries.
———
On Oct. 22 at 12:26 p.m. on the 2300-block of Montgomery Run Road, Michael A. Aughenbaugh, 40, and Kylie J. Whitaker, 39, were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Charge are pending against both.
———
On Oct. 22 on the 800-block of Mann Road, police were called to Hidden Valley Speedway for a criminal mischief incident. Glue was placed inside key holes in several padlocks on the property.
———
On Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. on 21st Street, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was in a ditch and the drive was unable to exit. Emergency personnel extricated the driver.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 25 at 1:40 p.m. on the 2800-block of Winburne Road, Cooper Township, a gas can with about $5 worth of gas was stolen from the front porch of the residence belonging to a 33-year-old Winburne female. The suspect was a young male wearing a blue Carhart sweatshirt, blue jeans and boot. The suspect got out of a silver SUV that was parked in front of a residence, came onto the porch and stole the gas can. The suspect then put the gas from the gas can into the vehicle and drove away. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 27 at 1:33 a.m. on Deer Creek Road/Flamingo Drive in Morris Township, Richard Haversack, 54, of Morrisdale was found to be operating a motor vehicle while DUI of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Oct. 1 at 4:02 p.m. on Link Road in Boggs Township, Jacob Fyock, 25, of West Decatur violated a PFA that was in place against the 50-year-old male and 46-year-old female victims of West Decatur.
———
On Oct. 2 at 10:27 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Rockton Mountain Highway in Pine Township, a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by a 17-year-old Penfield female was traveling eastbound when it began to slide on the wet roadway and into a 2016 Honda Civic driven by James C. Davidson, 42, of Clearfield. There we no injuries to the drivers or the passengers in the Civic. Assisting on scene were firefighters from Lawrence Township VFC.
———
On Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. on Curtin Street, Tyler Lee Rumbaugh, 27, of Philipsburg allegedly engaged in a fight where he struck another male, a female and damaged a nearby vehicle.
———
On Oct. 4 at 6:30 a.m. on Stronach Road in Penn Township, Mark Harris, 35, of Clearfield and a 43-year-old female of Grampian were involved in a physical altercation that became physical. Minor injuries were observed on the victim. Harris was taken into custody and transported to CCJ on a probation violation, adding new charges of simple assault and a PFA violation.
———
On Oct. 5 at 5:21 a.m. on Summit Hill Road in Graham Township, alleged acts of prostitution between known individuals were reported. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. on the 6200-block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, three men were involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical. Mark Farnsworth, 32, of Beccaria Township and Caleb Eskridge, 28, of Beccaria Township were cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-04. The victim was a 47-year-old Beccaria Township male.
———
On Oct. 7 at 1:34 p.m. on Winburne Road/Main Street in Cooper Township, Dustin Klingler, 31, of Winburne fled from police while operating a four wheeler on Winburne Road. Klingler was taken into custody at a later time and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges have been filed.
———
On Oct. 8 on the 300-block of 6th Street Extension in Penn Township, unknown person(s) entered the basement of a residence and removed about 10 gallons of fuel oil owned by a 56-year-old Grampian female. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Oct. 8 at 12:20 a.m. on Centre Road in Decatur Township, PSP took the report of a criminal mischief incident from a 43-year-old Osceola Mills male.
———
On Oct. 10 at 4:48 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 116 in Lawrence Township, a Freightliner tractor trailer swerved into the left lane, striking a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Anthony P. Young, 28, of Ford City. The Freightliner did not stop and continued westbound. There were no injuries reported.
———
On Oct. 11 at 1:37 p.m. on Shiloh Road/Tobacco Road in Bradford Township, a traffic stop was initiated on a black motorcycle displaying no registration plate. The operator, Michael Cole, 38, of Clearfield, began to flee. After contact was lost, the motorcycle and operator were found at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Link Road. Cole had crashed the motorcycle and was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding.
———
On Oct. 12 at 9:02 a.m. on Salem Road/Long Run Road in Boggs Township, after a short vehicle pursuit, Justin Lair, 35, of Morrisdale was taken into custody and found to be DUI of a drug. Charges have been filed.
———
On Oct. 12 at 2:12 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 122 in Bradford Township, a Chevrolet Trax driven by Janelle M. Yedlosky, 19, of Grassflat was traveling in the right lane and had missed the 123 exit; therefore, she attempted to turn left across both lanes into a crossover. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christopher L. Copley, 48, of Charleston, W.Va., was traveling west in the left lane when Yedlosky turned directly into the path of the truck, causing a collision. Yedlosky was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of injuries. Copley was not injured.
———
On Oct. 14 at 12:42 a.m. on Jury Street/Knepp Road in Bradford Township, Jeremy Schnarrs, 39, of Bigler fled from police on a motorcycle. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 14 at 3:54 p.m. on Link Road in Boggs Township, a 59-year-old West Decatur male had an unemployment claim falsely opened in his name.
———
On Oct. 15 at 1:20 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded for a report of a domestic incident. Timothy Desch, 36, of Philipsburg was cited for harassment. The victim was a 31-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On Oct. 15 at 4:48 p.m. on the 1200-block of I80 eastbound in Bradford Township. Adisan Thompson, 20, of Zainesville, Ohio was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia.
———
On Oct. 17 at 10:40 p.m. on Potter Street in Karthaus Township, PSP received a call about a male causing a disturbance and harassing another individual. Upon arrival, the male had left the scene. A 60-year-old male of Karthaus is being charged with harassment. The victim was a 36-year-old Frenchville male.
———
On Oct. 18 at 12:21 a.m. on Pardee Road/Morrsidale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted at the Minit-Mart for an equipment violation. The 35-year-old male operator of Morrisdale showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Oct. 18 at 12:58 a.m. on Reed Street in Wallaceton Borough, PSP took the report of harassment against a 19-year-old Curwensville female. A 20-year-old Wallaceton male was charged through District Court 46-3-03.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale on Oct. 10.
———
On Oct. 19 at 11:06 a.m. on the 100-block of Poplar Street in Bigler Townshiop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Darren Smith, 39, of Madera at the residence. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 19 at 3:59 p.m. on the 11500-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Pike Township, a 73-year-old Curwensville female reported that an unknown person obtained her information and opened an unemployment account in her name. Investigation continues.
———
On Oct. 20 at 2:22 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 130 in Graham Township, a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Lawrence A. May, 76, of Clear Spring, Md., had a medical issue and lost control of his vehicle, traveled inot the right lane and attempted to bring the vehicle back into the left lane and traveled off the left berm, colliding into an embankment. He was transported via Life Flight to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries and a possible seizure. His passenger, Jacqueline J. May, 71, of Clear Spring, Md., was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
———
On Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at 555 Geo Drive./Moshannon Valley Processing Center, PSP received correspondence from Hudson County Sheriff’s office of New Jersey that there is an active warrant for Ruben Gamero, 27, of Philipsburg, who was currently lodged at the prison. A charge of arrest prior to requisition was filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Oct. 22 at 2:59 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 121.9 in Bradford Township, a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor driven by Mihail Iatco, 65, of Penndel, was traveling in the left lane and failed to see a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dorcas J. Diem, 58, of Lebanon traveling in the right lane. The truck began to merge into the right lane and struck the Chevrolet, which began to spin out and struck a guide rail. There were no injuries.
———
On Oct. 20 at 10:26 a.m. on Main Street/Walltown Road in Grampian Borough, a 14-year-old female and 12-year-old female, both of Grampian, were cited for criminal mischief for damaging property at Grampian Park.
———
On Oct. 20 at 12:34 p.m. on state Route 453/Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Ethan B. Vaughn, 19, of Olanta was traveling north and approached a left hand curve, failed to negotiate the curve, struck and sideswiped several trees before spinning to the shoulder. Vaughn was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for suspected minor injury.
———
On Oct. 22 at 6:41 p.m. on Mini Street in Cooper Township during the course of a welfare check, Mark Boyce, 35, of Grassflat was found to be in possession of a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia. He was taken into custody on previous warrants.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 1 at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Rockton Mountain Highway west of Home Camp Road in Union Township, a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Lisa M. Williams, 41, of DuBois was traveling at a high rate of speed within the village of Rockton when she lost control and exited the roadway via the north berm where it struck a front porch and utility pole. Williams and her passenger, David A. Ciancaglione Sr., 53, of Rockton, were transported from the scene by Amserv-DuSan EMS and Brady Township Vol. Fire Rescue Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois with injuries. DUI charges are pending. PSP were also assisted by Union Twp. Vol. Fire Co., Brady Township VFC, Okalhoma Vol Fire Co. and North Point Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Oct. 11 between 3 and 4:20 p.m., PSP investigated an assault with bodily injury/no weapon incident on Rock Bottom Circle in White Township. This incident exceptionally cleared.
———
Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 on Saint Lawrence Rd. in Chest Township, Cambria County, an unknown person removed approximately 10 gallons of gas from a Coachmen RV, damaging the plastic seal around the rear door window. The victim was a 23-year-old Patton female.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 19 at 10:14 a.m. on the 100-block of S. 6th Street, Snow Shoe Borough, PSp responded where marijuana and paraphernalia was seized. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03 against Richard Noll, 22, of Snow Shoe.
———
On Oct. 20 at 8:56 a.m. on State Street north of Locust Street in Rush Township, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric P. Taylor-Schmidt, 64, of Sandy Ridge and a 2016 Oshkosh Motor Truck driven by Jerome L. Williams, 48, of Woodland were involved in a crash. There were no injuries.
———
On Oct. 14 on Gorton Road in Snow Shoe Township, police responded for a request to assist EMS services who were responding to treat a 42-year-old Moshannon female. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that a resident was assaulted by another individual who was temporarily living there. Jennie Retorick, 41, of State College was located nearby and taken into custody; charges were filed and the incident is pending court.