State Police at DuBois
A crash occurred on Oct. 18 at 7:49 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 94 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Paul E. Hohman, 71, of Philipsburg, was driving too closely and crashed into the rear end of a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Theresa A. Wagner, 68, of Mullica Hill, N. J. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 23 at 8:28 a.m. PSP initiated a traffic stop at 676 I-99 North in Patton Township, Centre County. It was determined that Quinn Nichols, 23, of Morrisdale, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Nichols was arrested and processed and released.
On Oct. 22 at 10:57 a.m. a domestic dispute was reported on the 300-block of N. 9th Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges for harassment are being filed against a 42-year-old male of Philipsburg and a 46-year-old female of Hollidaysburg.
A crash occurred on Oct. 23 at 2:37 p.m. on I80W in the left lane of the divided westbound lanes in Marion Township, Centre County. A 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Michael A. Sharp, 27, of DuBois struck a concrete barrier on the passenger side before driving to the left side of the road and coming to a final rest off of the roadway. There were no injuries.
A crash occurred on Sept. 7 at 5:54 p.m. on SR 144/W. Sycamore Road west of Amber Lane in Show Shoe Township, Centre County. A 2003 Ford Ranger driven by James Trude, 62, of Moshannon allegedly attempted to pass a 2017 Dodge Ram 4500 driven by Duane D. Confer, 54, of Warriors Mark in an oncoming lane of travel and struck the left of the Dodge Ram. Trude is being cited for DUI after being taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a legal blood draw, police said. There were no injuries.