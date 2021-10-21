Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Officers received a report of a reckless driver operating a U-Haul and being “all over the roadway.” Officers located the vehicle being operated by Damian Porrett, 36, of Philadelphia. Through investigation it was found that Porrett was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and released to a sober person. Charges are pending lab results.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.