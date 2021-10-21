Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

Officers received a report of a reckless driver operating a U-Haul and being “all over the roadway.” Officers located the vehicle being operated by Damian Porrett, 36, of Philadelphia. Through investigation it was found that Porrett was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and released to a sober person. Charges are pending lab results.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

