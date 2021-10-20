Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Between Aug. 12 and Sept. 4 on Lower Hollow Road in Graham Township, a 42-year-old Woodland male reported the door to his camp appeared to be pried open. Nothing was missing or damaged. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 814-857-3800.
On Sept. 4 at 5:48 p.m. a 53-year-old Grampian male reported a window to his detached garage on Irishtown Road in Penn Township was damaged by unknown means.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.