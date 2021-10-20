Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

Between Aug. 12 and Sept. 4 on Lower Hollow Road in Graham Township, a 42-year-old Woodland male reported the door to his camp appeared to be pried open. Nothing was missing or damaged. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 814-857-3800.

On Sept. 4 at 5:48 p.m. a 53-year-old Grampian male reported a window to his detached garage on Irishtown Road in Penn Township was damaged by unknown means.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

