Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 20 at 3:38 a.m. on Woodland Road and E. 13th Street, police conducted a traffic stop where officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Upon identification of the driver, Robert Engermann, 31, of Clearfield, it was learned he had a warrant out of Clearfied Borough Police Dept. Engermann will be charged with drug possession.
———
On Oct. 20 at 1:27 a.m. on Clearfield Curwensville Highway at the Clark Street overpass, police conducted a traffic stop. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that the driver, Anthony Sellers, 27, of Clearfield was in possession of drug paraphernalia and to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Sellers was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a chemical blood test. The case is pending lab results.
———
A retail theft was reported at the Walmart Supercenter on Sept. 2. Police discovered Tonja Leskovansky, 49, of Hyde under-rang approximately nine items that she failed to pay for. Charges were filed.