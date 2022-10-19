Clearfield Borough
Police initiated a vehicle stop along River Road and found a female passenger had an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Police also located drug paraphernalia as a result of the vehicle stop.
———
Officers were called to Daisy Street for parking complaint. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief that occurred along Nichols Street. Police report that someone had used sugar and placed them in the gas tanks of two vehicles.
———
Police report that an altercation had taken place at a bus stop near Pennsylvania Avenue. The altercation was between juveniles.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a patient who was treated but refused to leave the hospital. Officers were able to assist the male in finding a place to stay.
———
Police responded to N. Front Street for an activated alarm. Officers arrived and found the front door of the business open. A search of the building revealed no signs of entry. An employee arrived on scene and was able to secure the door.
———
Police were able to assist a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
———
Police were called to an address in Clearfield after an altercation occurred after a male was found urinating inside a dresser. The male was found to be intoxicated.
———
Police were called to a vehicle accident along N. Front Street where a vehicle had pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle causing a collision. No injuries were reported, and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 18 at Snappy’s Convenience Store, 14543 Clearfield Shawville Hwy., police received a report that 814 Pred Hunters were in contact with Kenneth G. Klingler, 31, for unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The male had contacted her on a dating app and attempted to have her meet him at Snappy’s for sex. Klingler was taken into custody and place in Clearfield County Jail on charges.
State Police at DuBois
PSP is investigating a PFA violation that occurred on Luthersburg Rockton Road, Union Township, on Oct. 18 at 3:45 p.m.
———
Between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18, unknown person(s) removed three rolls of black Geo Textile fabric that was on the grass along Hayes Road near Emerald Lane in Brady Township at the Brady Township Municipal Building. Investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 16 at 8:50 p.m. on Frank Road in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of disorderly conduct regarding fireworks violations. Charges are pending against a 19-year-old Philipsburg male at District Court 49-3-03.