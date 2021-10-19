Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 27 at 12:49 p.m. PSP responded to Crossroads Boulevard in Beccaria Township for the report of unknown people cutting down and removing trees. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 12 at 7:26 p.m. on Pottersdale Road in Karthaus Township, PSP responded for a noise disturbance. A known person — a 33-year-old Morrisdale man — without permission entered a residence that is being renovated. The man then forced entry into the home and used the bathroom. Charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief were filed through District Judge 46-3-03. The victims were a 51-year-old female of Houtzdale and a 45-year-old male of Houtzdale.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Locust Street for a welfare check. Once on scene, police located and spoke to a male. No further action was taken.
———
Police were dispatched to West 7th Avenue for a welfare check. Police made contact with a male who stated everything was fine.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop and it was found that two passengers held active warrants. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located within the vehicle. Charges are pending on a female.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of High Street and Clark Street for a suspicious male. Upon arrival, it was found that the male had no where to go so he was given a courtesy transport to a local establishment.
———
Police responded to an incident of harassment on Hook Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a female stared at another female as she exited her car.
———
Police from this department assisted the Lawrence Township Police with a firearm related call on Byers Street.
———
Police received a call from a resident on Merrill Street in reference to his neighbor mowing grass too late in the day.
———
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police with taking a male into custody at the Nichols Street Sheetz. It was found that he threatened another motorist with an axe in the Township’s jurisdiction.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. police received a call from a 51-year-old Clearfield woman stating that while traveling in the area of Family Dollar, 1100 S. 2nd St., she was approached by a male with an axe, threatening her life. The victim stated the male, identified as Donald Pentland, 43, of Osceola Mills, was the driver of a vehicle in front of her and that he exited his vehicle and began to approach her vehicle on Chester Street alongside the store. Pentland was later identified at the Nichols Street Sheetz where he was taken into custody. He was charged with terroristic threats/harassment. A preliminary hearing is pending.
———
On Oct. 18 at 3:46 p.m. at Sapp Bros. truck stop on SR 879, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive male who regained consciousness upon officers’ arrival. It was discovered that Joshua Weathers, 43, of Oregon was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation discovered that Weathers was in possession of one metal pipe containing suspected marijuana residue. Charges were filed for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
Police stopped an ATV traveling on the roadway which led police on a pursuit. The driver was apprehended.
———
Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Walnut Street. The altercation was found to be verbal in nature and both parties were advised to desist.
———
Police were called to a Walnut Street residence regarding child custody issues. The caller was found to have warrants and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were called to a residence for a mental health crisis. Upon arrival the individual was located and transported to the hospital by EMS.
———
Police were called to Curwensville Commons for an individual trespassing on the property. Upon arrival the male was found to have warrants.
———
Police were dispatched to Schofield Street for the report of two individuals trespassing on the property who had fled the scene. Police were able to locate the individuals, both juveniles.
———
Police were dispatched to Snappy’s for the report of a male possibly driving under the influence. Police were able to locate the driver who was subsequently stopped, administered field sobriety testing and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 9 at 4:46 a.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet on the 700-block of Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A 25-year-old Fallentimber male was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. Charges pending at District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Oct. 17 at 5:18 p.m. on the 200-block of Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP investigated a report of a harassment involving a 62-year-old male of Moshannon. A non-traffic citation was filed for physical harassment against Landen Bressler, 24, of Snow Shoe.