Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Oct. 16 at 2:03 a.m. on Block Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. PSP conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on a 2006 Nissan Altima. A 38-year-old male from Chicago, Ill. was found to be in possession of a personal amount of marijuana and was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Aug. 21 at 2:52 a.m. PSP responded to a residence on Centre Hill Road in Graham Township for a welfare check. Upon arrival it was discovered that the suspects were suspected to be under the influence of controlled substances and abandoned their children, a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy, for approximately one hour. Investigation continues.
———
On Oct. 13 at 12:01 p.m. PSP received a report of an unknown person attempting to use a 29-year-old Philipsburg male’s identification to set up a fraudulent unemployment claim. This occurred on Blue Spruce Road in Decatur Township.
———
On Oct. 17 a chainsaw and fuel container were found along Kylertown Drifting Highway/I80 westbound in Cooper Township. Anyone with information about the chainsaw should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sept. 29 at 10:46 p.m. on the 700-block of Phillips Avenue in Woodward Township, Robert J. Fulmer, 63, of Clearfield allegedly deposited a broken refrigerator onto property owned by a 66-year-old Mackeyville woman.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 10 at 5:33 a.m. police observed a black Polaris side-by-side on SR 879 traveling east. Police attempted to stop the Polaris but the driver accelerated the vehicle and fled on Carbon Mine Road. Officers made contact with the Polaris on Carbon Mine Road, which the Polaris again fled onto Hogback Road. The driver continued to flee officers until finally crashing on Hile Road. Charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement were filed against Nicholas Hecei,, 21.
———
On Oct. 16 at 12:45 a.m. on SR 879/Clearfield Bearing officers received a report of a possible intoxicated driver traveling from Curwensville toward Clearfield. Officers were able to get behind the vehicle wehre numerous moving violations were observed. Contact was made with the operator, identified as Adam Dunlap, 33, of Philipsburg. Dunlap was found to be under the influence and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed pending lab results.
———
Officers conducted a vehicle stop in the area of SR 879 and SR 153 on Oct. 17 at 12:05 a.m. for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the operator, Andrew Helman, 18, of Indiana, officers could detect an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search was conducted resulting in the location of a controlled substance with drug paraphernalia. Charges filed against Helman and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the future.
———
On Oct. 18 at 2:40 a.m. officers received information in relation to the sales and possession of controlled substances regarding Amber Dunsmore, 26, of Clearfield. A search warrant was obtained on the residence on Rut Alley in Clearfield. Officers seized a small amount of controlled substances, as well as numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed on Dunsmore and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.
Curwensville Borough
Police stopped an ATV traveling on the roadway which led police on a pursuit. The driver was apprehended.
———
Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Walnut Street. The altercation was found to be verbal in nature and both parties were advised to desist.
———
Police were called to a Walnut Street residence regarding child custody issues. The caller was found to have warrants and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were called to a residence for a mental health crisis. Upon arrival the individual was located and transported to the hospital by EMS.
———
Police were called to Curwensville Commons for an individual trespassing on the property. Upon arrival the male was found to have warrants.
———
Police were dispatched to Schofield Street for the report of two individuals trespassing on the property who had fled the scene. Police were able to locate the individuals, both juveniles.
———
Police were dispatched to Snappy’s for the report of a male possibly driving under the influence. Police were able to locate the driver who was subsequently stopped, administered field sobriety testing and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.