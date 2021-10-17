State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 16 at 12:38 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 Woodland Bigler Highway/McDowell Road in Bradford Township, a two-vehicle head-on DUI-related crash occurred. As a result of the crash, the two operators obtained suspected major injury while two passengers sustained suspected minor injury. Investigation continues.
On Oct. 13 at 8:59 p.m. unknown persons entered a residence on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Morris Township and vandalized various areas of the residence. The victims were a 24-year-old-male and a 25-year-old female, both of Morrisdale.
On Oct. 12 at 3:41 p.m. on the 200-block of Pine Street in Coalport Borough, Jon Tyler, 49, of Coalport was taken into custody for violation of a PFA. Tyler was then transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was searched and methamphetamines were found on his person. Charges filed at District Court 46-3-02.
On Oct. 15 at 4:56 p.m. a 13-year-old Houtzdale male was charged with criminal mischief/tampering with property after he allegedly endangered property belonging to a 38-year-old Houtzdale woman.
On Oct. 14 at 12:33 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway near Clearfield Street in Bradford Township, a 2004 GMC Sierra crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2011 Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the GMC suffered minor injuries. The operator and passenger in the Toyota suffered serious injuries and were transported to UPMC Altoona.
On Oct. 13 at 4:09 p.m. PSP attempted to stop two motorcyclists on SR 970 south of I-80 in Bradford Township for traffic violations. The two failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Tauvgnn McPherson, 22, of Cleveland, Ohio and Nichols McPherson, 23, also of Cleveland, Ohio were subsequently located off Tyler Road near Abbott Hollow Trail near Parker Dam State Park in Huston Township. The two then attempted to flee on foot in a wooded area. They were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Both were placed in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 16 at 4:09 a.m. on SR 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Jaelin G. Decker, 19, of DuBois was traveling north at approximately 50 mph when she swerved to miss a deer. She lost control of the vehicle, struck a ditch and overturned the vehicle on its side. Decker sustained minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Bennetts Valley Ambulance. Her passenger, Kaidyn M. Heaps, 20, of Middletown, was not injured.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct 7 at 8:37 p.m. on Powder Magazine Road/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP received a call that an unknown male was standing on Port Matilda Highway in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, waving down cars. Upon canvassing the area, a vehicle matching the description was located and one of the occupants was found to be in possession of marijuana. A 19-year-old male from Wallaceton was charged with drug possession.
Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, someone gained entry into the old Philips Hotel on E. Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County and removed copper piping. Investigation continues.
Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, a potential theft of a motor vehicle belonging to a 22-year-old Snow Shoe man occurred on the 200-block of Tarman Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. While on scene, PSP determined that a yellow 2012 Suzuki dirt bike had been stolen from the property at an earlier time. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.
On Oct. 5 and 4:01 p.m. PSP were notified of a burglary at the concession stand at Memorial Football Field located on the 100-block of Loch Lomond Road/N. Richard Street in Centre County. Individuals gained entry and took multiple food items from inside. Any information in regard to the incident should be provided to PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.
On Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, a school laptop being used by a 19-year-old girl from Altoona was taken from an apartment. Investigation is ongoing.