Lawrence Township Police
On Oct. 13, police received a report from Clearfield County 911 dispatch to meet with 814-Pred-Hunters at the Lawrence Park Village complex at 1079 Park Ave. Officers made contact with the group, and it was found that David Palmgren, 38, had been contacting a 15-year-old female in an attempt to have illicit contact with her. Palmgren was placed under arrest and taken to Clearfield County Jail for arraignment.
———
On Oct. 13 at 11:19 a.m., police were called to Dunkin Donuts, 14319 Clearfield Shawville Hwy. for the report of a female snorting cocaine in the establishment’s drive-through. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the vehicle. About one hour later, police located the vehicle traveling westbound on state Route 879 and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver, Lachelle Bearer, 32, was found suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Bearer was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. In addition, drug and drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle that Bearer was operating. Charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 13 at 10:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 219/County Line Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer for multiple traffic violations. A 37-year-old Clearfield female was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. A drug recognition expert was contacted and evaluated the operator. The evaluation resulted in the operator being released and charged with traffic violations.