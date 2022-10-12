Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along West Front Street. According to police there were no injuries, however both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.
———
Officers arrested a 40-year-old male who had made arrangements to meet with an alleged 15-year-old female and engage in sexual activities along Reed Street.
———
Officers were dispatched to the area of East Ninth Street for a report of someone burning materials in the area. Officers responded and found smoke through the area. Officers found that a male had burned a bush causing the smoke.
———
Police responded to Latimer Street for a report of juveniles damaging the park. Officers arrived on scene and found them to be loud, but no criminal mischief had taken place.
———
Police were dispatched for a residential alarm along West Locust Street. Police were canceled as the owner had accidentally set the alarm off.
———
Police were called to Turnpike Avenue for a report of a gunshot. Officers arrived in the area and found that an explosion had occurred, damaging a residence. A male occupant was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the device appeared to be a firework. Police are still investigating the incident.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 4, police responded to the Tan Zone for a report of a suspicious person who was in the bathroom for a long time. It was discovered that the truck in the parking lot was the person’s ride. Mark Peters, 42, of Woodland and another male were in the truck. Police discovered Peters had multiple warrants for his arrest and they found him next door inside McDonald’s and took him into custody.
When being led to the police vehicle, Peters began yelling and attempted to push and pull away from police. He was told to stop, but he continued to resist and Peters was placed on the ground by police. A police officer and Peters suffered minor injuries in the altercation.
Peters was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. He was then placed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to some storage units for a report of a broken lock. The investigation continues.
——–
On Oct. 11 at 1:46 a.m. on Clark Street, officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Police made contact with the operator, Justin Moore, 32, of Clearfield. Officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Moore was removed from the vehicle and searched, resulting in locating drug paraphernalia on his person. A search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in locating more drug paraphernalia. it was found that Moore was to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges to be filed for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia upon receiving lab results.
———
On Oct. 9 at 6:02 p.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway at the intersection with Industrial Park Road, a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Andrea J. Snyder, 40, of Clearfield was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by James Zwolski, 87, of Curwensville. One vehicle failed to obey a steady red light, resulting in the second vehicle striking the vehicle in violation, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 12 at 8:53 a.m. on Thompkins Road in Huston Township, an 83-year-old Penfied female believed she won a Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. The victim purchased a money order from USPS for $1,000 and the caller related that the victim would receive a brand new vehicle in return. Investigation continues.