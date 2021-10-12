Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 25 at 8:19 p.m. on the 2300-block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township, Clearfield County, four Wrangler tires that were sitting on top of a trailer were stolen from a 28-year-old Coalport man. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP.
———
Between Aug. 25 and 26 on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Matthew Twoey, 42, of Philipsburg, allegedly damaged a motel room he had rented from Kwik Fill Plaza Motel. Damage is estimated to be $1,317. On Oct. 6, PSP filed criminal mischief charges against Twoey through District Court 46-3-03 in Kylertown.
———
On Oct. 4 at 3:54 p.m. on the 100-block of Hemlock Street in Woodward Township, a sump pump and additional items belonging to a 59-year-old Ramey female were damaged. PSP is asking anyone with information to contact the station.
———
A 65-year-old Irvin Street, Irvona Borough female was a victim of an unemployment scam on Oct. 4.
———
A 62-year-old Beccaria man was scammed out of $3,320 on Oct. 1 from receiving fraudulent text messages and checks.
———
On Aug. 18 at 11:56 p.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop for multiple summary violations on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. A 21-year-old female of Curwensville was suspected to be operating a vehicle under the influenc of alcohol and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Sept. 30 at 3:41 a.m. on the 800-block of Drane Highway in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of a male lying in the middle of the road. Benjamin Ritchie, 41, of Osceola Mills, was found to be heavily intoxicated and creating a hazardous condition by laying in the road. Criminal charges for disorderly conduct and public intoxication were filed through District Court.
———
On Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. on Laurel Run Road in Pike Township, an alleged assault occurred. A 54-year-old Curwensville man was the victim.
———
On Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on the 900-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, Sheri A Roller, 46, of Punxsutawney was charged with disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise by causing an annoyance to nearby apartments by yelling loudly at another person in his apartment the point that PSP were notified.
———
On Oct. 1 at 9:22 a.m. on the 2600-block of Egypt Road in Bradford Township, unemployment benefits were applied for in the name of a 38-year-old Woodland woman without her knowledge.
———
On Sept. 30 at 10:38 p.m. on Wallaceton Road in Morris Township, Robert McCaghren, 43, of Morrisdale was charged with disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise by playing music loud which caused annoyance to a nearby resident.
———
On Sept. 30 at 1:58 a.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brian L. Chronister, 39, of Philipsburg was charged with harrasment/acts to annoy after repeatededly yelling at the victim, stating he was going to hit/choke the victim.
———
On Sept. 4 at 8:17 p.m. on Bloomington Avenue Extension/Haines Road in Pike Township, Kathryn Cowder, 21, of Bigler, was found operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending blood results. Also arrested was Scott Wilt, 41, of Curwensville, according to the report.
———
PSP responded to a crash on Sept. 27 at 4:31 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road north of Lowes Hill Road in Morris Township. A 1986 Kawasaki Vulcan 750 driven by Steven J. Kelley, 41, of Philipsburg, lost control of the motorcycle and proceeded to lay the motorcycle on its side. Kelley was taken via Moshannon Valley EMS from the scene to be flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatmetn of possible injuries.
———
A crash occurred on Oct. 8 at 8:07 a.m. on Beulah Street in Ramey Borough when a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Mordechai Barron, 29, of Altoona, was negotiating a left curve in the roadway, traveled off the east shoulder and impacted a PennDOT road sign and utility pole. After impact, the driver backed the unit into a private parking lot.
———
On Sept. 27 at 12:43 a.m. on the 6200-block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, an investigation occurred at Tomorrow’s Hope. Jason Ling, 34, of Johnstown, was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
A crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 10:24 p.m. on Glastonbury Street in Morris Township when a 1999 Ford Escort driven by a 16-year-old female of Hawk Run drove across the westbound lane of travel and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado parked in a driveway. The driver of the Ford back up the vehicle and fled the scene without providing information or contacting PSP. The vehicle was later located on Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough. Damage was observed and the driver admitted to striking the truck. No injuries were reported.
———
On Oct. 5 at 8:10 a.m. on Main Street west of Atlantic Avenue in Bigler Township, a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Brenda G. Reader, 33, of Madera was traveling south when a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Mark A. Varner, 33, of Houtzdale, was stopped preparing to make a left hand turn. Reader did not see Varner’s truck and impacted the vehicle in the middle of the travel lane. There were no injuries reported.
———
A crash occurred on I80 East in Rush Township at mile marker 138 eastbound in Rush Township, Centre County. It was determined that Vincent Baltierre, 66, of Bethpage, N.Y. attempted to make an illegal U-turn in the middle of the road and turned in the other vehicle. Baltierre was determined to under the influence of alcohol and refused a certified breath test. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Oct. 6 at 9:53 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road in Bradford Township, PSP investigated unemployment fraud. A 38-year-old Woodland female received unemployment benefits that she did not apply for. Investigation continues.
———
On Oct. 5 at 12:06 p.m. on the 500-block of Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, PSP investigated an identity theft for unemployment scam involving a 53-year-old Morrisdale man.
———
A crash occurred on Oct. 3 at 5:55 p.m. on Kylertown Drifiting Highway in Cooper Township when a 2011 Subaru Impreza driven by Cameron E. Weber, 18, of Grampian was attempting to make a left hand turn and drove into the path of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jodi L. Titus, 40, of Grassflat who was traveling south. A 16-year-old male in the Subaru was injured and transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to a health care facility for treatment. Titus and her 15-year-old female passenger were not injured. PSP were also assisted by Grassflat VFC.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 9 at 2:16 a.m. on Devil’s Elbow Road/E. Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, Anthony Bower, 46, of Julian was taken into custody for DUI following a traffic stop. Bower was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a legal blood draw. Charges pending.
———
On July 11, 2021, PSP investigated an ID theft on N. 4th Street in Philipsburg Borough. An unknown person utilized the personal information of a 51-year-old female of Philipsburg to file an unemployment claim. The victim’s employer advised the victim to contact PSP and file a report with the state Dept. of Labor & Industry.
———
Between Oct. 8 and 9 on W. Sycamore Road/W. Sycamore Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, a padlock was damaged at a storage unit belonging to a 70-year-old Snow Shoe woman.