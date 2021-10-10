Clearfield Borough Police

Police were dispatched to an Elm Avenue residence for a medical emergency. Police arrived and discovered that it was a false alarm. Upon entering the residence, police located multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

———

Police responded to a noise complaint at a Hook Street residence.

———

Police received a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle on S. 4th Street. Police are investigating.

———

Police received a report of harassment occurring at a Leavy Avenue residence.

———

Police responded to a verbal altercation at a S. 3rd Street residence. Police arrived and separated the parties. One individual on scene was found to contain a warrant. They were taken into custody.

———

Recommended Video

Officers responded to a physical altercation at an E. Cherry Street residence. Police arrived and found that nothing physical had occurred. The parties were advised to separate for the evening

———

Police received a report of theft from a gambling machine inside a local business. Police are investigating.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Oct. 9 at 6:20 p.m. a 64-year-old Punxsutawney male was stopped for a traffic violation on Ridge Road/Lee Hollow Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. He was suspected of DUI. It was found that he was in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

———

On Oct. 8 it was discovered that someone opened a Wells Fargo bank account online in the name of a 66-year-old Glen Campbell woman without her permission.

———

On Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. on the 3900-block of S. Main Street in Westover Borough, Mikel Clutter, 46, of Lake Worth, Fla., was stopped by PSP because his 1998 Lincoln Navigator was being driven without a right rear tire. Clutter showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

State Police at Rockview

On Sept. 20 at 4:09 p.m. on Hannah Furnace Road/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, Jason Graham, 29, of DuBois, was found to be in possession of acid strips, unknown white powder and drug paraphernalia.

Tags

Trending Food Videos