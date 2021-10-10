Clearfield Borough Police
Police were dispatched to an Elm Avenue residence for a medical emergency. Police arrived and discovered that it was a false alarm. Upon entering the residence, police located multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint at a Hook Street residence.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle on S. 4th Street. Police are investigating.
———
Police received a report of harassment occurring at a Leavy Avenue residence.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation at a S. 3rd Street residence. Police arrived and separated the parties. One individual on scene was found to contain a warrant. They were taken into custody.
———
Officers responded to a physical altercation at an E. Cherry Street residence. Police arrived and found that nothing physical had occurred. The parties were advised to separate for the evening
———
Police received a report of theft from a gambling machine inside a local business. Police are investigating.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 9 at 6:20 p.m. a 64-year-old Punxsutawney male was stopped for a traffic violation on Ridge Road/Lee Hollow Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. He was suspected of DUI. It was found that he was in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 8 it was discovered that someone opened a Wells Fargo bank account online in the name of a 66-year-old Glen Campbell woman without her permission.
———
On Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. on the 3900-block of S. Main Street in Westover Borough, Mikel Clutter, 46, of Lake Worth, Fla., was stopped by PSP because his 1998 Lincoln Navigator was being driven without a right rear tire. Clutter showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 20 at 4:09 p.m. on Hannah Furnace Road/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, Jason Graham, 29, of DuBois, was found to be in possession of acid strips, unknown white powder and drug paraphernalia.