Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Leavy Avenue for a report of loud music being played. Police were unable to locate any unreasonable noise.
Police assisted a motorist along Turnpike Avenue after they had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
Police are investigating several complaints of vehicles failing to stop for buses that have the “STOP” sign activated throughout the borough.
Police are investigating an attempted theft that occurred. Police report that a male and female were observed attempting to remove money from a Skills machine. The male and female were identified by police.
Police responded to E. 14th Street for a vehicle that had struck a parked vehicle. Police found minor damage to both vehicles and no injuries were reported.
Police responded to S. Front Street for a reported trespassing incident. Police report that the homeowner arrived home and found that someone had been inside the apartment moving items around.
Police responded to E. Cherry Street to check the welfare of a male who had had left the residence after an argument. Police located and spoke to the male and did not find him to be in any danger.
Police were called to the River Walk for a report of juveniles damaging signs. Police arrived and did not locate any damage or the juveniles.
Police assisted PSP with serving a mental health warrant on a female along Nichols Street. The female was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 9, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Quigley’s Pub on Turnpike Avenue. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a controlled substance was discovered inside the vehicle. Charges were filed against Terry Titus Jr., 39, of West Decatur, and is pending a preliminary hearing.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
Troopers are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred on Oct. 9. A 74-year-old Dysart man reported a damaged mailbox on the 100-block of Coal Bank Road in Dean Township, Cambria County. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call PSP Ebensburg.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
