Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a person prowling around a Spruce Grove Lane residence during early morning hours. Police searched the area with negative results.
Police responded to a report of an altercation at a Cemetery Road residence. Police arrived and deescalated the persons. No physical altercation had occurred.
Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male being trapped in an elevator at a Leavy Avenue address. First responders arrived on scene and managed to free the male from the elevator.
Police responded to a report of an altercation occurring on the sidewalk of West First Avenue. Police arrived and found that nothing physical had occurred. Police advised the parties to separate.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of South Second Street. Police arrived and located a female. The female was found to be just walking in the area.
Lawrence Township
Officers received a report of a vehicle on Montgomery Run Road being tampered with and damaged. The victim, a 20-year-old male of Clearfield, advised officers that he believes that the incident occurred between the late hours of Sept. 20 and the early hours of Sept. 21. The victim advised that there are nearby video surveillance cameras covering the general area in which the mischief occurred. This case is pending further investigation.
On Sept. 28 at 4:56 p.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle in a known drug location on Old Penfield Road. Upon making contact, the individuals were identified and their story did not make sense on the purpose of being in that location. Consent to search was obtained. Upon exiting the vehicle, the passenger, Jeanette Monk, 39, of Curwensville, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of her belongings resulted in the locating of a controlled substance. Charges filed on Monk for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 22 at 10:14 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 110 a 2020 Volvo 760 driven by Vincent C. Nnadi, 31, of Bronx, N.Y., was traveling too fast for road conditions and lost control. The Volvo jackknifed and then rolled over onto its driver side in the left lane of travel, blocking the roadway. There were no injuries.
On June 5 at 8:50 p.m. on the 12800-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, PSP conducted a traffic safety check point. Donald Fry, 51, of Brockway, was contacted and found to be under the influence. Charges to be filed at District Court 46-3-01.
On Sept. 2 on Redwood Drive, Huston Township, Clearfield County, PSP responded to an attempted break-in. The actors were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the home belonging to a 38-year-old Penfield.
On Aug. 31 at 7:59 p.m. on Blue Jay Drive/Shortcut Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, PSP responded to a male passed out in the driver seat of a 2009 Jeep. Kevin Wisor, 44, of Clearfield was unresponsive upon making contact with him. He was transported from the scene by Brady Township EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois. Wisor will be charged with DUI of a controlled substance and charges are pending at District Court 46-3-01.
A crash occurred on Sept. 17 at 5:16 p.m. on Hickory Road west of Wilson Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. A 2018 Wolf motorcycle driven by Tracy M. Sheeder, 49, of Penfield lost control, causing the motorcycle to travel off the roadway and overturn onto its side. Sheeder was transported by Bennetts Valley Ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
On Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. PSP investigated a theft/fraud complaint on Lines Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. The victim was a 38-year-old DuBois female.
On Sept. 2 at 3:02 a.m. a UTV broke down on DuBois Rockton Road/Luthersburg Rockton Road in Union Township, Clearfield County. Kristine Franklin, 36, of Rockton allegedly left the UTV on foot while highly intoxicated and walked into a residence without permission.
On Sept. 21 at 7:54 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2013 Ford F150 driven by Carl R. Stetler, 73, of York was traveling south on Route 255 and struck a deer that entered the roadway. The truck sustained disabling damage. Stetler and his passenger, Susan J. Stetler, 73, of York were not injured.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 18 at 7:01 a.m. PSP arrested Donald Smith, 30, of Houtzdale on the 1000-block of West Hannah Street in Woodward Township, Clearfield County, based on warrants and found heroin on his person. Charges filed.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 24 at 8:14 p.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of Waddle Road and the I-99 southbound on/off ramp in Patton Township, Centre County. A 2008 Kia Sorento driven by Megan M. OLeary, 25, of Julian, was following a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Kylie D. Moriarity, 27, of Clearfield, too closely, causing the Kia to strike the rear of the Dodge as it was stopped at a red light. Both vehicles were drivable from the scene. Moriarity suffered a minor injury and drove herself to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
On Sept. 28 at 11:13 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 146 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2021 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Robert W. Dickey, 45, of Clearfield, was in the left lane when the driver experienced a minor lapse of control. The truck proceeded off the westbound left shoulder and into a wooded median, continuing several hundred feet before striking a large tree. Dickey was not injured.
PSP responded to an incident on the 500-block of E. Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for a report of a dog bite. Upon arrival, it was determined that a taller, older male with gray hair operating a red van was in the area with two grey dogs. One of the dogs bit a 35-year-old male from Mechanicsburg causing minor injuries. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview.
On Aug. 22 at 2:25 a.m. on Morrisdale/Allport Highway and Jones Lane in Morris Township, Clearfield County, PSP conducted a traffic stop for moving violations. Further investigation revealed a 37-year-old male of Taylorsville, N.C. was under the influence and in possession of marijuana.
On July 21 at 3:08 a.m., Rusty Prowell, 33, of Moshannon was cited for trespassing onto 202 E. Park Ave., Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County.
On July 26 at 6:21 p.m., Todd Vereshack, 36, of Houtzdale was found to be in possession of drugs and Kaitlyn Evans, 30, of Morrisdale was found to be driving under the influence of drugs. The incident occurred at Scott Street/Troy Hawk Run Highway, Morris Township, Clearfield County and involved a 2000 Jeep. Charges to be filed through District Court.
On July 30 at 11:52 p.m., Thomas Ward, 46, of Mifflinburg was found to be under the influence and in possession of drugs. The incident was located at SR3046/E. Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, and involved a 2008 Jeep. Charges for DUI and possession are forthcoming.