State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 7 at 1 a.m. on Dinky Road south of Capelin Road in Decatur Township, PSP investigated a hit and run crash with property damage. Ryan D. Kephart, 21, of Philipsburg was identified as the driver of a 2010 Honda Accord and he arrived on scene at a later time and was charged with multiple vehicle code violations. There were no injuries.
———
On Dec. 16 at 8:37 a.m. on the 700-block of Empire Road in Morris Township, troopers responded to a burglary in progress where the suspected was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and attempted to take an infant. Charles Wilkinson, 21, of Hawk Run was taken into custody after a struggle ensued. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, attempted kidnapping, attempted interference with the custody of a child, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment. The victim was a 21-year-old Philipsburg female and an infant male.
———
On Jan. 6 at 7:46 p.m. on Edwards Street/Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brent Ammerman, 39, of Phiilpsburg was found to be driving a side-by-side utility vehicle while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Jan. 6 at 6:29 p.m. on state Route 53/Troy Hawk Run Highway near Sheets in Decatur Township, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the exit/entrance of the store. A 2016 Ford Focus driven by Lorrie A. Risk, 57, of Houtzdale failed to yield to oncoming traffic when exiting the parking lot and was struck by a second vehicle. Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
———
On Jan. 5 at 5:30 a.m. on E. Market Street/N. 2nd Street in Clearfield Borough, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Grampian was observed by his mother to have sexual contact with a female cat. The juvenile was charged with sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.
———
On Jan. 1 at 2:45 a.m. PSP responded to a report of a physical altercation in front of the Central Bar on Main Street in Coalport. A 53-year-old Coalport male was pushed into the street, resulting in physical injury. The investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. at Dollar General at 1677 Dorsey Ave. in Irvona Borough, Michelle Renee Miller, 54, of Irvona was charged with trespass because she entered the store after a formal notice was given to her on Nov. 14, 2018 that she was not to enter the store in the future.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 6 at 2:26 a.m. on N. Stockdale Street/E. Park Avenue in DuBois, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped for a summary vehicle code equipment violation. It was found that the operator, a 30-year-old Penfield male, was under the influence of a controlled substance.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 10 at 1:12 a.m. on I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The operator, Billie Ludwig, 55, of Clarence was found to be DUI and placed under arrest.