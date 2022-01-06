Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to the hospital for a disorderly patient. Officers arrived on scene and assisted with deescalating the patient.
———
Police responded to a Spruce Street residence for a mental health emergency. Police and EMS arrived on scene and assisted the individual with transportation to the hospital.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the operator being found under the influence of alcohol.
———
While on patrol in the area of North Fourth Street, police located a heavily intoxicated man. The man was provided transportation home. Charges to be filed.
———
Police received a notification of a theft from a UPS Box in the area of East Locust Street. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a South Third Street business for a report of theft. The caller reported that an individual had stolen her phone. Police later learned the matter was civil.
———
While on scene with another incident, officers heard loud yelling coming from inside a residence. Police made contact with the residents and found the argument to be verbal in nature. The parties were warned of their actions.
———
Police responded to a report of a car becoming stuck on the train tracks. Police arrived on scene and moved the vehicle with assistance from a tow truck.
———
Police and EMS responded to a report of a woman requesting a ride to the hospital. EMS arrived and provided the woman transportation.
———
Lawrence Township Police requested Clearfield Borough Police’s assistance with a possible cardiac arrest located in a State Route 322 hotel room. Police arrived and assisted EMS with transporting the patient to the hospital.
———
Police responded to an altercation in the area of Hook Street. The caller reported that she was struck with a leaf blower. Police arrived and separated the parties involved.
———
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle in a Nichols Street parking lot. Police and EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 31 at 8:41 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated within Rush Township, Centre County due to a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kyle Poorman, 26, of Tyrone was in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On Dec. 29 at 5 p.m., a domestic altercation took place on the 1600-block of State Street, Rush Township, Centre County, between David Barnett, 39, of Osceola Mills and a 65-year-old Osceola Mills man. The 65-year-old Osceola Mills man sought medical treatment on Dec. 30 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He sustained multiple broken bones during the altercation.
———
On Dec. 28 at 11:24 p.m., a 23-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle was broken into and her wallet was removed from her vehicle on the 200-block of North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.