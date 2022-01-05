Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 7:36 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 453, Pike Township. While driving north, a vehicle driven by Wendy D. Sabol, 54, of Morrisdale left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning its roof. Sabol was transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injury. The investigation is ongoing.
On Monday at 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of identity theft of a 29-year-old Winburne man’s identity on Terrace Street, Cooper Township. This investigation is ongoing.
Between Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 8:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a 51-year-old Irvona man on Tyrone Pike, Jordan Township. This investigation is ongoing.
A resident of Tomorrow’s Hope is suspected of being in possession of child pornography. The investigation, dated Dec. 22, is ongoing.
On Dec. 8 at 6:48 p.m., a burglary/theft occurred on Saint James Street, Woodward Township. A 59-year-old Houtzdale man’s flat screen TV and credit card were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
On Nov. 25, 2021 at approximately 11:23 a.m., Joshua Burga, 23, of Flushing, N.Y. was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence of a narcotic along I-80, Bradford Township. Charges are pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 24 at 6:25 p.m., a crash occurred on Daisy Street Extension. Jennifer N. Krineski, 28, of Clearfield struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
On Dec. 23 at 10:17 p.m., police responded to a report of a DoorDash driver being bitten by a dog at a residence on Clarendon Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 41-year-old man was making a delivery and was bitten in the arm by a dog while handing food to the customer at a residence. The 41-year-old man received minor injuries to his upper arm.
On Dec. 18 at 10:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Bigler Avenue and Woodland Road. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a procession of fire trucks for Wreaths Across America were traveling with lights and sirens through the intersection. George Higgins, 92, of Clearfield was driving and impacted the side of a fire truck. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 2 at 6:01 p.m., a crash occurred on Hayle M. Fye, 25, of Penfield was driving west on Route 255, Huston Township. While driving west, a deer ran out onto the roadway. No injuries resulted from this crash.
On Nov. 17 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) obtained a 73-year-old Penfield man’s identity and attempted to open an American Express credit card and USAA consumer loan. This investigation continues.
On July 4, 2021, unknown suspect(s) attempted to apply for unemployment compensation using a 40-year-old Troutville woman’s identity on Oliver Lane, Brady Township.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On Dec. 21 at 8:30 p.m., police investigated an incident on Boyd Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. A 26-year-old Blandburg man was charged with charges stemming from a domestic involving a 24-year-old Blandburg woman and three Blandburg children.
Troopers are searching for runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16, of Fallentimber after he voluntarily left his residence on Executive Drive, Reade Township on the night of Oct. 24-25, 2021, between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., and has failed to return home. Troopers believe Spiridigliozzi has ties to the Altoona area; however, a possible destination is unknown. Spiridigliozzi is described as 5’50” tall and 110lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has homemade tattoos, all of which were done in black ink on both of his hands. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black denim jeans. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.
On Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:43 a.m., a crash occurred as Deric J. Judd, 21, of Fallentimber was driving when he lost control and struck a tree on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. Judd then fled the scene.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 1 at 12:59 a.m., a crash occurred as a driver was traveling on B Street just west of Walnut Street, Rush Township, Centre County, when for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a curb. The vehicle continued off the roadway into the lawn of 144 Walnut Street. The vehicle drove through the grass and struck a bush, causing damage. The vehicle then turned around and drove onto the road where it exited and fled in an unknown direction.
On Dec. 27 at approximately 7 p.m., a crash occurred on the 4500-block of Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Cody A. Guzman, 25, of Georgetown, Texas struck a patch of black ice, lost control and struck the embankment. Guzman was uninjured. A member of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.
On Dec. 18 at 1:39 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. During the investigation, Izaiah Miller, 20, of Tyrone was found to be under the influence and was arrested for driving under the influence. Additionally, Keanu Etters, 20, of Tyrone was found to be in possession of marijuana. During the traffic stop, Jeffery Pfahler, 22, of Altoona provided false identifying information. As troopers identified Pfahler, it was discovered that he had active felony warrants out of Blair County for armed robbery and felon not to possess a firearm. Pfahler was ultimately taken into custody.