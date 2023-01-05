Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 3 at 10:49 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Race Street north of Krebs Avenue near the railroad tracks, police were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle crash with no injuries. The crash involved a 2020 Ford ATA Bus and a 2007 Volvo SUV driven by Esther Pujols Guerra. Pujols Guerra told police that she did not know the ATA bus would be stopping at the railroad tracks and when the bus stopped, she was unable to stop her Volvo, hitting the rear of the bus with the front end.
The driver of the bus, Leann Lidgett, told police she stopped at the tracks per requirement, resulting in the bus being rear-ended by the Volvo. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries to either driver or one male passenger on the bus.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 1 at 10:25 p.m. on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, a 35-year-old Falls Creek man kicked in a door to a 44-year-old male’s residence. The suspect was located and he admitted to kicking in the door. Charges were filed and he was transported to Jefferson County Jail.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 8 at 5:48 p.m. a PFA violation occurred against at 34-year-old Philipsburg female on N. 6th Street in the borough.