Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 3 at 10:40 p.m., Draven Bush, 22, of Coalport was found to be in possession of marijuana on the 6000-block of Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Charges were filed through district court.
On Jan. 2 at 1:44 a.m., police while on a routine patrol observed a 25-year-old Houtzdale man lurking around a residence on Main Street, Bigler Township. The man was located hiding behind a lawn mower under a carport. The man was taken into custody and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The man will be charged through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Jan. 1 at 10:11 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Cooper Township. Feisal M. Nunow, 30, of Louisville, Ky. was driving when he drifted off the left side of the roadway, crossed back over both travel lanes, impacted a ditch and overturned. Nunow was wearing a safety belt and did not sustain any injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Winburne fire and EMS.
On Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., a structure on Chesterfield Road, Bigler Township was entered and items were stolen. The structure was also damaged during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 31 at 9:37 p.m., Charlotte Kennedy, 49, and David Kennedy, 53, became involved in a verbal altercation in their front yard on Whitman Street, Morris Township. They were shouting obscenities at each other and several children. Both were cited for disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m., a Tomorrow’s Hope employee did a strip search on a resident, identified as a 28-year-old Coalport man, and confiscated a Ziploc baggie of suspected marijuana on him. This investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 30 at 2:15 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West at mile marker 136, Cooper Township. Robert A. Liniger, 23, of Columbus, Ohio was driving when his vehicle began to slide on the wet road. Liniger overcompensated, causing his vehicle to go off the north shoulder and strike an embankment. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
On Dec. 29 at 4 p.m., a 59-year-old Morrisdale man reported unknown suspect(s) attempted to file for unemployment under his name back in July of 2021.
On Dec. 29 at 6 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 879, Girard Township, when a deer came out from right to left in front of a vehicle driven by Gerald L. McCracken, 39, of Morrisdale. McCracken’s vehicle impacted the deer. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
On Dec. 19 at 6:40 p.m., a crash occurred on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Rachel A. Downs, 27, of Philipsburg pulled out in front of Jacob I. Smith, 23, of Trevorton. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
On Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., Rita Bahus, 42, of Karthaus attempted to take a phone charger from Nittany Minit Mart, Bradford Township. Bahus was taken into custody and charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Dec. 2 at 2:52 p.m., James Selvage, 35, of Beccaria continued to text a 48-year-old Madera woman on Lynn Street, Bigler Township. Selvage would not stop communicating with her. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Nov. 29 at 11:25 a.m., a vehicle driven by Rachel J. Lansberry, 27, of Olanta left the roadway and impacted a tree on Sanborn Street, Decatur Township. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 3 at 4:16 p.m., a parked car transitioned to neutral on its own in a parking lot on Fire House Road. The driver, who was located outside the vehicle, began to chase the vehicle until falling and causing injury to himself. The formerly parked vehicle ultimately struck another vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied.
On Dec. 28 at 7:47 a.m., Alan W. Cantolina, 26, of Clearfield was driving down Rockton Mountain Highway in the left lane, attempting to pass a motor vehicle in the right lane. Cantolina lost control due to roadway conditions, causing his vehicle to spin until it struck a traffic sign, then traveled over an embankment into a tree. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
On Dec. 27 at 5:22 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Clearfield Shawville Highway and Supercenter Drive. One person was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
On Dec. 27 at 5 p.m., police are currently investigating an inmate on inmate assault that took place at Clearfield County Jail. A 31-year-old Clearfield man was severely injured while locked in a cell with Robert Runyan, 34, of Clearfield. This investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 24 at 6:25 p.m., a crash occurred on Daisy Street Extension. Jennifer N. Krineski, 28, of Clearfield struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
On Dec. 23 at 10:17 p.m., police responded to a report of a DoorDash driver being bitten by a dog at a residence on Clarendon Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 41-year-old man was making a delivery and was bitten in the arm by a dog while handing food to the customer at a residence. The 41-year-old man received minor injuries to his upper arm.
On Dec. 18 at 10:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Bigler Avenue and Woodland Road. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a procession of fire trucks for Wreaths Across America were traveling with lights and sirens through the intersection. George Higgins, 92, of Clearfield was driving and impacted the side of a fire truck. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 17 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) obtained a 73-year-old Penfield man’s identity and attempted to open an American Express credit card and USAA consumer loan. This investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Troopers are searching for runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16, of Fallentimber after he voluntarily left his residence on Executive Drive, Reade Township on the night of Oct. 24-25, 2021, between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., and has failed to return home. Troopers believe Spiridigliozzi has ties to the Altoona area; however, a possible destination is unknown. Spiridigliozzi is described as 5’50” tall and 110lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has homemade tattoos, all of which were done in black ink on both of his hands. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black denim jeans. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.
On Nov. 13 at 3:43 a.m., a crash occurred as Deric J. Judd, 21, of Fallentimber was driving when he lost control and struck a tree on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. Judd then fled the scene.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 1 at 12:59 a.m., a crash occurred as a driver was traveling on B Street just west of Walnut Street, Rush Township, Centre County, when for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a curb. The vehicle continued off the roadway into the lawn of 144 Walnut Street. The vehicle drove through the grass and struck a bush, causing damage. The vehicle then turned around and drove onto the road where it exited and fled in an unknown direction.
On Dec. 27 at approximately 7 p.m., a crash occurred on the 4500-block of Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Cody A. Guzman, 25, of Georgetown, Texas struck a patch of black ice, lost control and struck the embankment. Guzman was uninjured. A member of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.
On Dec. 18 at 1:39 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. During the investigation, Izaiah Miller, 20, of Tyrone was found to be under the influence and was arrested for driving under the influence. Additionally, Keanu Etters, 20, of Tyrone was found to be in possession of marijuana. During the traffic stop, Jeffery Pfahler, 22, of Altoona provided false identifying information. As troopers identified Pfahler, it was discovered that he had active felony warrants out of Blair County for armed robbery and felon not to possess a firearm. Pfahler was ultimately taken into custody.