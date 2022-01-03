Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 29 around 5:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a 31-year-old Philipsburg man’s unlocked vehicle in his driveway on Old Erie Pike, Decatur Township. Once inside, the suspect(s) removed a pair of Oakley sunglasses which were located in the center console of the vehicle, and miscellaneous change. The suspect(s) then fled the scene undetected. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
Sometime between Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 at noon, unknown suspect(s) entered a 62-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle on Old Highway 322, Decatur Township and stole approximately $10 in change and 10 music CDs. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 28 at 9:21 p.m., a crash occurred on Pinetop Road, Bradford Township. While driving west, a vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign owned by John’s Auto Repair, then left the scene.
———
On Dec. 27 at 7 p.m., police investigated a domestic dispute that occurred on Whitman Street, Morris Township. A 29-year-old Morrisdale man, 27-year-old Hawk Run woman, 49-year-old Hawk Run woman and 23-year-old Hawk Run man all engaged in pushing and shoving during the course of a dispute. All were cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Dec. 27 at 1:55 p.m., a crash occurred while William B. Holdren, 64, of Philipsburg was driving on Shiloh Road near Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. Holdren’s vehicle began to slide on the slush and ice covered roadway, slid off the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Holdren was wearing a seat belt and not injured.
———
On Dec. 27 at 2:03 p.m., a crash occurred on Curwensville Grampian Highway, Pike Township. A crash occurred as a vehicle hit slush on the roadway, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The occupants, a 16-year-old Grampian boy and a 16-year-old Grampian girl, were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured during the crash.
———
On Dec. 27 at 11 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 127, Bradford Township. Bernard V. Ohare, 49, of Kylertown was driving when his vehicle slid on the roadway due to recent freezing rain and slush. Ohare’s vehicle slid off the roadway and overturned. Ohare was wearing a seatbelt and suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash.
———
Video surveillance footage has been obtained from the Exxon convenience store in Kylertown of a Dec. 26 armed robbery. The suspect was wearing a black Wantgo brand ski jacket and had blue rubber gloves on. The suspect was also wearing black pants, black shoes and sunglasses with yellow lenses. The suspect fled the area driving east on Rolling Stone Road in a dark gray Honda Civic believed to be between the years 2016-2022. Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 24 at 5:56 p.m., a 31-year-old Drifting man arrived at a 50-year-old Drifting woman’s residence on Triangle Lane, Cooper Township, after being advised he wasn’t welcome there. The man wouldn’t leave right away but eventually fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges of trespassing will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Dec. 22 at 6:18 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Greenwood Township, when Doris J. Clapsaddle, 79, of Mahaffey lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons. Clapsaddle’s vehicle impacted a PennDOT road sign, a section of private wooden fence, then impacted a large rock which launched the vehicle into an unoccupied residence. Clapsaddle was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona. Police were assisted on scene by Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company, Curwensville Volunteer Fire Company, Clearfield County Fire Police, Curwensville EMS and PennDOT.
———
On Dec. 22 at 10:02 a.m., a vehicle crash occurred as Douglas M. Thurston, 71, of Hamburg, N.Y. and Dale W. Webb, 53, of Hagerstown, Md. were traveling on Route 322, Decatur Township. Thurston attempted to pass Webb without having sufficient room to do so due to oncoming traffic. Thurston attempted to abruptly cut in front of Webb, clipping Webb’s front bumper and causing Thurston’s vehicle to spin out of control and enter a swamp. Thurston sustained no injuries while Webb sustained apparent minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Philipsburg Fire Department and Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On Dec. 19 at 1:35 p.m., a three vehicle crash occurred on Route 219, Penn Township. Tori S. Rougeux, 26, of Irvona failed to see Jennifer L. Butler, 42, of Mahaffey and Jason C. Butler, 46, of Mahaffey stopped on the roadway. Rougeux crashed into the rear of Jennifer L. Butler’s vehicle, pushing it into Jason C. Butler’s vehicle. Police were assisted on scene by Grampian Penn Bloom VFC, Rescue Hose & Ladder VFC and EMS.
———
On Dec. 18 at 1:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Decatur Township. Timothy Wriglesworth, 25, of Philipsburg attempted to stop his vehicle but failed to do so and struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Jonathan G. Paladina, 20, of Philipsburg. Wriglesworth and his passenger were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of possible minor injuries. Paladina and his passenger sustained no injuries as a result of the crash.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 30 at 12:19 p.m., a retail theft occurred at Walmart. Nichole Wormuth, 22, of Clearfield was witnessed by staff under ringing at self-check. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
———
On Dec. 29 at 5:01 p.m., a crash occurred on Daisy Street Extension. Justin P. Bell, 23, of West Decatur attempted to exit the Kwik Fill parking lot and struck a vehicle driven by Gail E. Hurley, 71, of Morrisdale. No injuries were reported.
———
On Dec. 28 at 7:47 a.m., Alan W. Cantolina, 26, of Clearfield was driving down Rockton Mountain Highway in the left lane, attempting to pass a motor vehicle in the right lane. Cantolina lost control due to roadway conditions, causing his vehicle to spin until it struck a traffic sign, then traveled over an embankment into a tree. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On Dec. 27 at 5:22 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Clearfield Shawville Highway and Supercenter Drive. One person was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
———
On Dec. 27 at 5 p.m., police are currently investigating an inmate on inmate assault that took place at Clearfield County Jail. A 31-year-old Clearfield man was severely injured while locked in a cell with Robert Runyan, 34, of Clearfield. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 24 at 6:25 p.m., a crash occurred on Daisy Street Extension. Jennifer N. Krineski, 28, of Clearfield struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
———
On Dec. 23 at 10:17 p.m., police responded to a report of a DoorDash driver being bitten by a dog at a residence on Clarendon Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 41-year-old man was making a delivery and was bitten in the arm by a dog while handing food to the customer at a residence. The 41-year-old man received minor injuries to his upper arm.
———
On Dec. 18 at 10:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Bigler Avenue and Woodland Road. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a procession of fire trucks for Wreaths Across America were traveling with lights and sirens through the intersection. George Higgins, 92, of Clearfield was driving and impacted the side of a fire truck. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 17 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) obtained a 73-year-old Penfield man’s identity and attempted to open an American Express credit card and USAA consumer loan. This investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Troopers are searching for runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16, of Fallentimber after he voluntarily left his residence on Executive Drive, Reade Township on the night of Oct. 24-25, 2021, between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., and has failed to return home. Troopers believe Spiridigliozzi has ties to the Altoona area; however, a possible destination is unknown. Spiridigliozzi is described as 5’50” tall and 110lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has homemade tattoos, all of which were done in black ink on both of his hands. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black denim jeans. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of runaway juvenile Jase W. Spiridigliozzi is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.
———
On Nov. 13 at 3:43 a.m., a crash occurred as Deric J. Judd, 21, of Fallentimber was driving when he lost control and struck a tree on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. Judd then fled the scene.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 18 at 1:39 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. During the investigation, Izaiah Miller, 20, of Tyrone was found to be under the influence and was arrested for driving under the influence. Additionally, Keanu Etters, 20, of Tyrone was found to be in possession of marijuana. During the traffic stop, Jeffery Pfahler, 22, of Altoona provided false identifying information. As troopers identified Pfahler, it was discovered that he had active felony warrants out of Blair County for armed robbery and felon not to possess a firearm. Pfahler was ultimately taken into custody.