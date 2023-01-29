Clearfield Borough Police
Charges of disorderly conduct were filed on a male and female along E. Market Street after police were called there around 1 a.m. by a bystander who could hear them fighting inside.
———
Officers responded to a residence along Turnpike Avenue after someone viewed a female entering an apartment through a window. Police found that the person was retrieving her items after she had arrived w/o a key.
———
Police assisted a motorist along Nichols Street whose vehicle had became disabled in the traffic lane.
———
A Clearfield resident was cited for disorderly conduct after police were called to his apartment several times within the last few days for him being disorderly.
———
A female was arrested for DUI of controlled substances after she had struck a curb along E. Market Street rendering her vehicle disabled. Charges are pending lab results.
———
Police were called to a residence along N. 4th Street for a disturbance between a male and female. Police arrived and discovered an active disturbance. Charges are pending on the male and female.
———
Clearfield Police arrested 39-year-old Richard Hudak and 28-year-old Christina Swanson, both of Clearfield, for various offenses after Swanson’s three-year old child was discovered to have numerous bruises on his body. Both were arrested for Child Endangerment charges in placed in the County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 20 at 7:35 a.m. on the 800 block of Front Street in Decatur Township, Pap was called to assist another agency. During the investigation, Robert Lombardo, 29, of Clearfield was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
———
On Jan. 20 at 10:21 a.m. on the 800 block of Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP received a call for a disturbance at the Harbor Inn. During the investigation, Robert Lombardo, 29, of Clearfield was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Sara Summers, 29, of Woodland was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Jan. 20 at 3:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Fulton Street in Morris Township, a theft was investigated. On Dec. 6, an unknown individual transferred approximately $13,000 from the Carpathian Club’s checking account to a different account. Investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 26 at 4:24 p.m. on 360 Old Route 322, a domestic violence incident occurred that resulted in a Curtis Barner, 25, of Philipsburg being cited with harassment. A 33-year-old female of West Decatur was the victim.
———
On Jan. 26 at 8:13 p.m. on Alexander Road/Clinton Street in Bigler Township, Hugh Travis, 68, of Houtzdale was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a combination of alcohol/drugs. Charge are pending blood results.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 22 at 8:05 p.m. on state Route 970/State Street in Rush Township south of Barry Street, a 2005 Hyundai Elantra driven by Chad B. Frizzle of Sandy Ridge lost control of the vehicle due to slippery roadway conditions and struck a tree. There were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 22 at 5:53 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway north of Reese Hollow Road, a 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by a 17-year-old Philipsburg male was traveling too fast for conditions while negotiating a right hand curve and lost control, struck the embankment and became disabled. The driver was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for evaluation.