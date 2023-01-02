State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 15 at 12:58 p.m. on Interstate 80 at mile marker 110.8 in Pine Township, a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Michael H. Castelaz, 42, of New York, N.Y. while attempting to merge off the highway at exit 111, the vehicle struck the 110.8 traffic sign off of the north side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of suspected minor injury. PSP were assisted by Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. and PennDOT.
———
On Dec. 20 at 9:40 a.m. on Maple Street in Cooper Township, PSP responded to a domestic that occurred at the 1500-block of Maple Street. A 29-year-old male and 27-year-old female, both of Morrisdale, were cited for harassment.
———
On Dec. 22 at 10:41 a.m. on state Route 729/Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township, a 2020 Buick Encore crashed near Gazzam Road. The roadway was covered in snow and ice. The vehicle slid off the roadway, striking a No Trucks sign and the Gazzam Road sign. No injuries reported.
———
On Dec. 26 at 2:19 p.m. on the 1600-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway, at True Value hardware in Decatur Township, Randy Reams, 56, or Morann was arrested for retail theft for allegedly stealing $47 worth of copper tubing from the store. Charges have been filed.
———
PSP responded to Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township on Sept. 12 at 9:12 a.m. for the report of a small amount of marijuana being found.
———
On Dec. 4 at 1:11 p.m. on the 4300-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, PSP responded for the report of a domestic incident. Charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-03 against Casey Eddy, 24 and Nickolas Eddy, 24, both of Morrisdale.
———
On Dec. 10 at 4:26 p.m. on Turtle Drive in Morris Township, PSP responded for a report of a domestic incident. Dustin Clark, 25, of West Decatur was cited for harassment at District Court 46-3-03. The victim was a 23-year-old Allport female.
———
On Dec. 13 at 11:47 a.m. at SCI Houtzdale in Woodward Township, Corwin Harris, 42, of Houtzdale allegedly spit on two corrections officers. He was charged through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Dec. 7 at 5:48 p.m. on Wallaceton Road in Morris Township, PSP responded to the report of two new four-wheelers, both 2021 black/orange, being stolen from a storage unit. A known person who was seen in possession of one of the stolen four wheelers is currently being investigated. The victims are a 40-year-old male and 41-year-old female, both of Morrisdale.
———
On Dec. 4 at 10:48 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a theft of services of residential electric utility valued at $31 was investigated. Jason Sones, 38, of Hyde was charged in the incident.
———
On Dec. 13 at 3:25 p.m. on Main Street in Bradford Township, PSP responded to a report of identity theft by a 21-year-old Woodland male.
———
On Dec. 25 at 12:30 a.m. on State Park Road/I80 westbound in Pine Township, troopers stopped to check on a motorist alongside the roadway. A 37-year-old Howard male was observed abusing his dog inside the vehicle. An assessment of the dog did not reveal any physical injuries. Charges of cruelty to animals and littering were field through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On Dec. 23 at 11:12 a.m. on I80 eastbound a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Robert J. Moran, 37, of Youngstown, Ohio was traveling eastbound at mile post 112 in Pine Township, approaching a 2017 Kenworth T680 driven by Joseph Giambra, 51, of Dingmans Fry from behind. The Honda merged into the left lane in an attempt of pass the truck, but lost control on the snow covered roadway as it was traveling beside the truck. The Honda struck the left side of the truck’s trailer and then slide off the berm into the median where it came to a final rest. No injuries reported.
———
On Dec. 22 at 3:23 a.m. on Ashland Road in Decatur Township, a crash occurred involving a 2009 Dodge truck, A 32-year-old West Decatur female was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Dec. 4 at 9:58 p.m. on state Route 53/Green Acre Road east of Mo Valley Road in Bigler Township, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by Kilee R. Hanes, 27, of Clearfield slowed in an attempt to miss a deer but was unsuccessful. Hanes and her passenger, Donald E. Swan, Jr., 37, of Hyde were not injured.
———
On Dec. 15 at 4:16 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 114 in Lawrence Township, a 2022 Land Rover Evoque driven by Patrick M. Beatty, 30, of Rochester, and a 2023 Volvo truck driven by Murat Tursarinov, 29, of Philadelphia were traveling eastbound when the Land Rover attempted to legally pass the truck in the left lane. The Land Rover lost control and traveled uncontrollably into the right lane directly in front of the truck, striking the front of the truck and into the guide rail. The truck pushed the Land Rover and into an embankment. There were no injuries.
———
On Dec. 15 at 5:35 a.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 114.5 in Lawrence Township, a 2017 Volvo truck driven by Denis Oliinyk, 38, of Skokie, Ill. and a 2007 Honda Odyssey driven by Ramirez Perez 23, of Jamaica, N.Y. were traveling east. A 2015 Kenworth Northwest T800 was parked along the shoulder attempting to tow an uninvolved vehicle from a previous crash. The Volvo failed to slow down and enter the right lane in the emergency response area, struck the Honda and the Kenworth nearly simultaneously, causing the Honda to strike the guide rail and come to a final rest. The Volvo driver was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for injuries sustained. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
———
On Dec. 30 at 2:37 p.m. on the 100 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township, Norman Bell, 38, of Winburne called PSP to reported he should hear his old neighbors from Altoona talking in the bedroom of his residence. After arriving at the residence and confirming there were no voices in the bedroom, it was discovered there was an active arrest warrant for Bell. Bell was taken into custody and admitted to possessing drug paraphernalia. Once the drug paraphernalia was located, another person in the residence inquired what PSP were going to do with the paraphernalia since half of it belonged to her. Crystal Frye, 42, of Winburne was subsequently arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On Dec. 28 at 8:45 a.m., PSP responded to the 200-block of Albert Run Road in Boggs Township for the report of a male dog left at the address for an estimated 64 hours beginning Dec. 25 until Dec. 28. The dog was attached to lead that was connected to a wooden post. As a result, the dog was exposed to the weather elements that included a low of 12 degrees and a high of 27 degrees, with no shelter to retain its body heat. The arrestees, James Pfahler, 21, of West Decatur and Jamey Williams, 44, of Tyrone, failed to leave accessible water or food for the dog. Charges of cruelty to animals are pending.
———
On Jan. 1 at 3:51 p.m. on Wood Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded for a domestic incident. A 61-year-old male and 33-year-old male, both of Philipsburg, were cited for harassment of a 58-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On Dec. 30 at 11:13 a.m. on the 100-block of Jackson Street in Beccaria Township, an unknown person opened an unemployment account and bank account with personal information of a 32-year-old male victim of Coalport. Investigation ongoing.
———
On Dec. 26 at 2:57 p.m. on state Route 53/Glendale Valley Boulevard in Beccaria Township, a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Adam J. Boone, 33, of Fallentimber approached a slight right hand curve, failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The vehicle was propelled to its side. The driver refused transport for possible injuries.
———
On Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m. on Lowes Hill Road in MorrisTownship, a vehicle was traveling east, left the roadway and struck a mailbox before continuing travel.
———
PSP was notified of a 15-year-old male runaway juvenile who left his residence on Tekely Lane in Gulich Township during the evening hours of Dec. 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfied at 814-857-3800.
———
On Sept. 6, Randy Frank, 53, of Morrisdale wrote a bad check to H & B Hardware and failed to provide funds to them as of Dec. 29. Frank has been cited for theft/bad checks.
———
On Dec. 26 at 1:27 p.m. on the 3600-block of Winburne Munson Road in Cooper Township, PSP responded for a physical argument that occurred at this location. Randy Frank, 53, of Morrisale was cited for harassment of a 55-year-old Morrisdale male.
———
On Dec. 26 at 3:52 p.m. on John Street in Bigler Township, an unknown person attempted to place an online order through Walmart using a 52-year-old Madera woman’s information. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 20 at 3:54 p.m. on Garcelon Street in Brisbin, during the course of a physical altercation, a 17-year-old juvenile caused bodily injury to a 21-year-old Brisbin male by punching and kicking him multiple times. The victim then provided false written statements regarding the altercation and attempted to hinder the apprehension of Jordan Shone within his resin who had multiple arrest warrants.
———
On Dec. 8 at 1:22 p.m. on Lyle Lane in Pike Township, PSP investigated a scam where a 57-year-old Curwensville male was scammed out of $2,400 trying to apply for a loan on the Internet.
———
On Dec. 21 at 6:29 p.m. on the 2000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township, PSP were contacted in reference to a found black and silver Hard Rock specialized bicycle. The item was found behind the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses building. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brooke I. Monkey, 18, of Philipsburg allegedly pushed and shoved a 20-year-old male victim during the course of an altercation. Charges of harassment have been filed.
———
On Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, Chance F. Frizzle, 20, of Philipsburg, allegedly pushed and shoved an 18-year-old female during the course of an altercation. Charges of harassment have been filed.
———
On Dec. 20 at 10:27 a.m. on Millinder Lane in Bradford Township, PSP responded to a report of identity theft of a 62-year-old Woodland male. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 1 at 3:50 a.m. on state Route 253/Skyline Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by Adam J. Rydbom, 36, of Coalport was traveling north and fell asleep while driving, While negotiating a left hand curve, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a PennDOT sign and later a telephone pole. No EMS or fire department assisted on scene.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 23 at 8:23 a.m. on W. Main Street Extension in Liberty Township, Centre County, PSP responded to report of a domestic violence incident. A 36-year-old Howard female and a 36-year-old Karthaus male were cited for harassment at District Court 49-3-02.
———
On Dec. 27 at 6:31 a.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP investigated an incident of drug possession at Minit Mart. Charges against a 54-year-old male of Philipsburg are pending.
———
On Dec. 27 at 11:39 a.m. on the 300-block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP investigated an incident of found drugs at Minit Mart. Investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 14 at 4:54 p.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP investigated an incident of drug possession and theft by unlawful taking. Charges are pending against a 24-year-old Hawk Run male.
Lawrence Township Police
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Dec. 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on the state Route 879, the Clearfield Shawville Highway. Officers reported a 2014 Dodge Journey operated by Dawson Hoovler, 20, of Snow Shoe impacted a bank of ice at the end of one of the lot’s parking spaces. When Hoovler backed his vehicle off the ice it dislodged the bumper of the vehicle causing fluids to leak out, disabling it. Both Hoovler and his passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the mishap.