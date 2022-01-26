State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 14 at 10:50 p.m. on LaJose Road west of Montgomery Road in Ferguson Township, a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Leslie A. Smeal, 42, of Clearfield and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old female of Clearfield were traveling eastbound. The Jeep came to a sudden stop when a cow and a dog ran out in front of the vehicle. The Ford then rear-ended the Jeep after the sudden stop. The Jeep sustained functional damage as a result of the crash, and the Ford sustained disabling damage. The drivers were not injured. The juvenile’s passenger, Maribeth Evans, 49, of Clearfield was also no injured. All were wearing seat belts.
———
On Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:27 a.m. on Empire Road in Morris Township, PSP responded to the location for the report of a domestic incident involving a juvenile and mother. It was reported that the 17-year-old female of Hawk Run shoved her mother, a 35-year-old Hawk Run woman. Charges of harassment were handled within the department.
———
On Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:54 p.m. on Curtin Street in Osceola Mills Borough, PSP responded to a hit and run crash. After speaking with police on scene, Craig Vaux, 29, of Philipsburg was found at his residence in the immediate area along with the vehicle involved. Vaux was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The victim was a 27-year-old Osceola Mills male. Charges will be filed at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 26 at 12:04 a.m. on the 300-block of Main Street in Ramey Borough, PSP investigated a verbal domestic altercation. Richard Guthrie, 49, of Ramey and Keri Tawney, 33, of Ramey were both cited with harassment.
———
On Jan. 24 at 4:37 a.m. in I80 at mile marker 114.8 in Lawrence Township, a 2003 Toyota Matrix driven by Michael A. Junta, 75, of Bolingbrook, Ill. was traveling east in the right lane. While negotiating a straight portion of the roadway he exited the roadway, impacted an embankment and overturned. The driver was transported to UPMC Altoona by Clearfield EMS for suspected serious injury.
———
On Jan. 9 at 3:43 a.m. on the 400-block of George Street in Curwensville Borough, a 2011 Nissan owned by Matthew L. Buck, 24, of Curwensville, was legally parked on the street when another vehicle was traveling in an unknown direction and struck Unit 2 near the its left front fender area and then fled the scene.
———
On Jan. 20 at 7:40 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, PSP responded to a report of harassment via phone calls.
———
On Dec. 28 at 8:18 p.m. at Sheetz, 808 N. Front St., Decatur Township, ,PSP responded to a report of a retail theft. A known female entered the story and concealed a candy bar. She then exited the store and fled the scene in an unknown direction.
———
On Jan. 25 PSP responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 1400-block of Crooked Sewer Road in Decatur Township. It was determined the windshield and windows of a truck parked on the shoulder of the roadway were smashed by an unknown blunt object. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
Between Jan. 1 and 2 on the 700-block of Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township, an unknown person removed a purse from a vehicle belonging to a 34-year-old female of Philipsburg and left the area in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
———
On Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:55 p.m. on the 500-block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, an unknown person removed a wallet from a vehicle owned by a 20-year-old Philipsburg male.
———
On Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:58 p.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, an unknown person disposed of eight tires in the recycling container.
———
On Jan. 25 at 4:40 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 118.9 in Lawrence Township, a 2004 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Keith D. Steadman, 56, of Oklahoma City, Okla. failed to negotiate a left hand turn in the roadway, left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned on its right side. There were no injuries. Assisting on scene was Lawrence Township VFC, Clearfield VFC, and PennDOT.
———
On Dec. 19, 2021 on the 400-block of Doc Coleman Road in Penn Township, Drew Dunworth, 47, of Altoona was staying in a camper that did not belong to him. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Dec. 21 at 9:01 a.m. on North Street/Walltown Road in Grampian Borough, Drew Dunworth, 47, of Altoona attempted to flee from police on foot. He was apprehended and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Jan. 11 at 12:34 p.m. on Sanborn Street in Decatur Township, an unauthorized person used a 42-year-old male’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim in the victim’s name. The unemployment office was notified and any benefit payments were ceased.
———
On Jan. 23 at 3:47 p.m. on Meadow Street and Thompson Street in Curwensville Borough, a two vehicle crash occurred. A 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Joseph E. Nelen, 55, of Grampian failed to stop at the intersection and then hit a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Ronald G. Queen, 52, of Curwensville, pushing it into a utility pole. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. on Hillside Road in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP took a report of found drug paraphernalia, specifically a glass smoking device, a small plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a small glass jar with residue.