Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE... CLEARFIELD...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 748 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Clearfield moving east at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DuBois, Clearfield, Sandy, Park Forest Village, Philipsburg, Woodland, Curwensville, Stormstown, Hyde, Osceola Mills, Plymptonville, Rockton, Chester Hill, Houtzdale, Snow Shoe, North Philipsburg, Clarence, Port Matilda, South Philipsburg and Sandy Ridge. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Milesburg exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 149. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 56 to 70. This includes the following highways... Route 119 from near Sykesville to south of DuBois. Route 219 from near Cherry Tree to I-80. Route 220 from near Bald Eagle to Skytop. Alternate Route 220 near near Port Matilda. Route 322 from south of DuBois to State College. State Road 153 from near S.B. Elliot State Park to S.B. Elliot State Park. State Road 350 from Philipsburg to near Bald Eagle. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. &&