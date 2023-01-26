State Police at Clearfield
A 20-year-old man reported someone slashed the tires on his vehicle while it was parked at 1320 Main St., Coalport on Dec. 27. Damage is estimated at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
On Dec. 30, state troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Douglas Road in Pike Township. The driver of the vehicle was not on scene when troopers arrived but the 52-year-old male was found about one mile away about 200 feet from his residence and he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI.
A resident of Railroad Street in Coalport reported he lost his Beretta handgun on Jan. 18.
Monday at 5:47 p.m. Don Springer, 54, of Duncansville was driving a 2019 Honda Ridgeline east on the Philipsburg Bigler Highway when he failed to stop in time for a Mitsubishi Outlander operated by Paul Mesick, 48, of State College who was stopped for a fuel tanker, which had stopped for the railroad tracks. Everyone involved were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported. The Mesick vehicle was towed from the scene. Springer was cited for traveling at a safe speed.
Monday at 5:50 p.m. Dakota Brown, 30, of Smithmill was driving south on state Route 153 in Woodward Township and was driving too fast for the snowy conditions. He lost control of the vehicle, it went off the right side of the road and hit a sign at the intersection of Morann Avenue and the entrance to SCI-Houtzdale. Brown was wearing a seatbelt and no injuries were reported. He was cited for driving at a safe speed, accidents involving damage to unattended property and roadways laned for traffic.
State police at DuBois.
Tuesday, police received a report that Tyler Smith, 43, of Grampian was pointing a loaded crossbow at victims and threatening to shoot them along Chestnut Grove in Bloom Township. The investigation continues.
On Jan. 18, at 3:56 p.m. Shawn Shimmel, 31, of DuBois was operating a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and was backing up out of a parking space at the DuBois state police barracks when his vehicle hit a light pole. He then fled traveling south on Platt Road. The light post was damaged in the crash. No injuries were reported. Shimmel was cited for damage to unattended property.
On Jan. 12 at 6:04 p.m. Elijah L. Lockwood, 26, of Reynoldsville was driving a 2013 Honda CRV on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township when he crashed into the rear of a 2003 GMC Sonoma operated by Christopher Herrlich, 27, of DuBois who was attempting to make a left turn into the Dollar General Store. All involved were wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported. Lockwood was cited for following too closely.
State Police at Rockview
Sunday night someone smashed out the window of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado parked along W. Spruce Street in Philipsburg and removed the victim’s purse. The victim was a 62-year-old female.
On Jan. 8 at 1:14 a.m. Vincent Holencik, 20, of Philipsburg was arrested for DUI while driving on N. Atherton Street in Patton Township.
State police are investigating the sexual assault of a 38-year-old Howard woman along Graden Street in Howard.
Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. Ronald Spoerr, 85, of Shiloh was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 139 in Rush Township and collided head on with a Freightliner truck that was in the left lane operated by Inshore Gamadid, 27, of Des Moines Iowa.
Spoerr was extricated from the vehicle and transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of suspected serious injuries by Moshannon Valley EMS. Gamadid was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Grassflat and Snow Shoe fire departments assisted on the scene.